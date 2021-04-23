NHL 21: How to complete HUT TOTS Objectives challenge

EA Sports and the NHL 21 team launched its Team of the Season (TOTS) promo on April 23, and with it, a plethora of high-rated cards. These cards can be acquired either through getting lucky in packs, or trying your hand at completing Sets. If you want to get one of those Sets done, though, you’ll probably want to get the new Objectives challenge done, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete HUT TOTS Objectives challenge

There are eight objectives for the Team of the Season promo, and it goes as follows:

Win 8 games in Squad Battles

Score 50 goals in Squad Battles

Win 8 games in HUT RUSH

Score 25 goals in HUT RUSH

Take 250 shots on goal (can be done in Squad Battles, Rivals, and HUT Champions)

Get 40 hits (can be done in Squad Battles, Rivals, and HUT Champions)

Complete 8 Sets

Earns 15 Stars in Challenges

Each objective, upon completion, will yield a Team of the Seasons Event Collectible Pack. Players who complete all eight will receive a untradeable Team of the Season Rookie Pack.

Team of the Season collectibles can be used along with Gold Collectibles to get a Team of the Season Player Item Choice Pack. Alternatively, these TOTS collectibles can be used to acquire two collectibles, a Gold and an Icon.

If you want to get some of these collectibles, be sure to get your games in Squad Battles and HUT RUSH Done. Additionally, complete a few Challenges, such as ones for the Shades of Summer promo. Two 97 OVR cards can be acquired from that program, so you can make progress in two promos just by taking a few minutes to complete a set of challenges.

The TOTS Objectives challenge expires on May 7.