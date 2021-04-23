EA Sports launches NHL 21 TOTS promo, top North American players honored

On the same day that EA Sports kicked off the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, the NHL 21 TOTS program opened up as well. EA Sports and the NHL team have honored some of the top players from throughout North America this week, and the promo starts off with some obvious choices.

Oilers star and former Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid leads the charge, as the NHL team awarded the Canadian sensation with a new 98 OVR card. Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane (95 OVR), Bruins forward Brad Marchand (96 OVR), and Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (97 OVR) are some of the other notable names to make the North American squad.

Here’s a breakdown of which top North American players received awards from the NHL 21 team:

Oilers C Connor McDavid (98 OVR)

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews (97 OVR)

Bruins LW Brad Marchand (96 OVR)

Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner (96 OVR)

Capitals RD John Carlson (96 OVR)

Golden Knights LD Shea Theadore (95 OVR)

Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane (95 OVR)

Penguins LW Jake Guentzel (95 OVR)

Jets G Connor Hellebuyck (94 OVR)

Rangers RD Adam Fox (94 OVR)

Canucks G Thatcher Demko (93 OVR)

Coyotes LD Jacob Chychrun (91 OVR)

Stars RW Jason Robertson (90 OVR)

Charlottetown Islanders C Cedric Desruisseaux (90 OVR)

Charlottetown Islanders LD Lukas Cormier (90 OVR)

Tigers RD Cole Clayton (90 OVR)

Sagueneens RW Dawson Mercer (90 OVR)

Condors C Cooper Marody (90 OVR)

Stingrays LW Cole Ully (90 OVR)

Oil Kings LW Dylan Guenther (90 OVR)

Here is your Official North American Team Of The Season 🔥🏒



Live now in #NHL21 HUT 🎮 👀 pic.twitter.com/susozF7BQi — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) April 23, 2021

Lastly, Senators forward Brady Tkackuk, who currently leads the NHL for shots on goal, received a 94 OVR TOTS card on April 23.

HUT players can attempt to pick up these players through packs. Additionally, the NHL 21 team has added a series of Sets that can be used to acquire TOTS players.