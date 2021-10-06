NHL 22 player ratings: The best defensemen

Every team could use a go-to defenseman who can force turnovers, close passing lanes, and get in opposing forwards’ faces while also help set up teammates on the offensive side. Very few in the NHL, however, can do this at an elite level. Defensemen are incredibly important both in real and virtual hockey, but which players are the best at the position in NHL 22? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the best defensemen in NHL 22:

Lightning D Victor Hedman (92 OVR) Predators D Roman Josi (90 OVR) Capitals D John Carlson (90 OVR) Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo (89 OVR) Avalanche D Cale Makar (88 OVR) Devils D Dougie Hamilton (88 OVR) Senators D Thomas Chabot (88 OVR) Rangers D Adam Fox (87 OVR) Bruins D Charlie McAvoy (87 OVR) Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski (87 OVR)

Out of the top ten rated defensemen from last year, five return in NHL 22. Victor Hedman, who won his second Stanley Cup this past July, once again holds the top spot. The Swedish sensation finished two overall points higher than former Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi and John Carlson.

Cale Makar, Dougie Hamilton, Thomas Chabot, Charlie McAvoy, and 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox are all new names to the top ten.