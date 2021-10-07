NHL 22 player ratings: The best players

It’s rankings time in the NHL, as the season is set to begin on October 12. Hockey fans are most likely thinking about which teams have a chance at the Stanley Cup, and which players are the best in the league right now. EA Sports has weighed in, as it has released player ratings for the best skaters and goalies in NHL 22.

Which players will start the year at the top of the rankings? Here’s a look at the 60 best players in NHL 22:

Oilers C Connor McDavid (95 OVR) Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon (93 OVR) Penguins C Sidney Crosby (93 OVR) Oilers C Leon Draisaitl (93 OVR) Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane (93 OVR) Lightning D Victor Hedman (92 OVR) Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov (92 OVR) Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin (92 OVR) Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews (92 OVR) Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy (92 OVR) Bruins RW David Pastrnak (91 OVR) Bruins LW Brad Marchand (91 OVR) Bruins C Patrice Bergeron (91 OVR) Rangers LW Artemi Panarin (91 OVR) Jets G Connor Hellebuyck (91 OVR) Sabres C Jack Eichel (90 OVR) Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau (90 OVR) Panthers C Aleksander Barkov (90 OVR) Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen (90 OVR) Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner (90 OVR) Predators D Roman Josi (90 OVR) Kings D Anze Kopitar (90 OVR) Lightning C Steven Stamkos (90 OVR) Capitals D John Carlson (90 OVR) Jets C Mark Scheifele (90 OVR) Penguins C Evgeni Malkin (90 OVR) Canadiens G Carey Price (90 OVR) Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury (90 OVR) Free Agent G Tuukka Rask (90 OVR) Lightning C Brayden Point (89 OVR) Golden Knights RW Mark Stone (89 OVR) Flyers C Sean Couturier (89 OVR) Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho (89 OVR) Blues C Ryan O’Reilly (89 OVR) Islanders C Mat Barzal (89 OVR) Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo (89 OVR) Ducks G John Gibson (89 OVR) Blackhawks RW Alex DeBrincat (88 OVR) Capitals C Niklas Backstrom (88 OVR) Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov (88 OVR) Jets LW Kyle Connor (88 OVR) Maple Leafs C John Tavares (88 OVR) Avalanche D Cale Makar (88 OVR) Canucks C Elias Pettersson (88 OVR) Devils D Dougie Hamilton (88 OVR) Senators D Thomas Chabot (88 OVR) Jets RW Blake Wheeler (88 OVR) Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk (88 OVR) Flames G Jacob Markstrom (88 OVR) Rangers D Adam Fox (87 OVR) Bruins D Charlie McAvoy (87 OVR) Rangers C Mika Zibanejad (87 OVR) Hurricanes RW Andrei Svechinkov (87 OVR) Penguins LW Jake Guentzel (87 OVR) Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski (87 OVR) Panthers D Aaron Ekblad (87 OVR) Oilers D Darnell Nurse (87 OVR) Kraken G Phillip Grubauer (87 OVR) Islanders G Semyon Varlamov (87 OVR) Golden Knights G Robin Lehner (87 OVR)

This list includes the top 50 skaters, plus the top 10 goalies in NHL 22.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning place five (Hedman, Kucherov, Vasilevskiy, Stamkos, and Point) on this list. The Oilers, meanwhile, have two of the top five players in the game in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.