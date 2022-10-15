NHL 23: How to complete all HUT Spotlight Objectives and master sets

EA Sports released NHL 23 worldwide on October 14. On launch day, EA released the first major promo for Hockey Ultimate Team, entitled HUT Spotlight. This promo highlights the some of the game’s major movers from this past off-season, as well as players who will have the “spotlight” on them in 2022-23. Plus, EA also released a number of Objectives, ones that yield Coins and a free master set player (MSP) card. So, how can you get all of this? Let’s take a look.

How to complete all HUT Spotlight Objectives

Here are the Spotlight Objectives, along with the rewards:

Take 220 Shots on Goal (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Win 16 Shutout games in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Win 50 games in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Score 112 goals in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Make 440 hits in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Complete 109 games in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Score 250 goals in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is 1,000 Coins)

(reward is 1,000 Coins) Open eight Daily Reward packs (reward is 1,000 Coins)

Those who complete all eight will receive an 88 OVR HUT Spotlight Master Item pack. Additionally, there are also four HUT Spotlight Power-Up Objectives. Here are those:

Complete 25 games with one or more HUT Spotlight cards in in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is two HUT Spotlight collectibles)

(reward is two HUT Spotlight collectibles) Complete 75 games with one or more HUT Spotlight cards in in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is four HUT Spotlight collectibles)

(reward is four HUT Spotlight collectibles) Complete 125 games with one or more HUT Spotlight cards in in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is five HUT Spotlight collectibles)

(reward is five HUT Spotlight collectibles) Complete 200 games with one or more HUT Spotlight cards in in Rivals/Squad Battles/HUT Champions (reward is five HUT Spotlight collectibles)

These will be available until December 14.

How to complete all HUT Spotlight master sets

As of October 14, there are five HUT Spotlight master sets. The five players are RW Alex DeBrincat, D Kris Letang, C Jared McCann, RW David Pastrnak, and D Zach Whitecloud. In order to get the 84 OVR MSP card, you will need three HUT Spotlight collectibles. This will yield an untradeable version of the card. From there, users can upgrade those MSP cards through Coins and/or HUT Spotlight collectibles all the way up to 88 OVR.

HUT Spotlight collectibles can be obtained by buying packs in the HUT Store, completing the aforementioned Objectives, Spotlight Challenges, and Sets. Users can obtain one HUT Spotlight collectible by trading in 15 Gold players. Make sure to use low-rated Gold cards that are not as valuable.