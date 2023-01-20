Oath of Peak codes (January 2023)

The world of mobile games has improved massively over the past several years, with games like Oath of Peak giving you closer to a desktop MMO experience even when you’re on the go. Oath of Peak is an open-world fantasy game that encourages players to join together to take down massive bosses and explore new areas. In your journey, you might need a bit of additional help, which is why developers Rocgame PTE release new codes for the game periodically.

Codes for Oath of Peak can be redeemed for things like new cosmetics or in-game currency, which can be used to level up your character and their equipment. Rocgame PTE releases new code with every new content update for the game, similar to how Genshin Impact handles its promotional codes, so be sure to grab them when you get the chance.

All Oath of Peak codes list

Oath of Peak codes (Working)

There are currently no working codes for Oath of Peak.

Oath of Peak codes (Expired)

These are the codes for Oath of Peak that have expired.

oop888

vip666

vip777

vip888

cloud888

How to redeem codes for Oath of Peak

It is easy to redeem codes for Oath of Peak, but you do need to find the right menu first. Just follow these simple steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch the game on your mobile device. Join the game using the character you want to redeem the code for. Go to the Settings option on the Menu on the right side of the screen. Click on the Others tab and click on the Pack Redeeming Code button. Input your code in the text box that appears. Tap Confirm, and the reward should be added to your character immediately.

How to get more codes for Oath of Peak

Codes are released for Oath of Peak fairly regularly but expire within a few days, so it is important to redeem them quickly. Your best bet to get more codes is to follow the developers on their Twitter and Facebook accounts and to join their Discord, where fans share new codes as they’re released. You can also pay attention to in-game news announcements that will tell you when new codes are released and where to find them.

Why won’t my Oath of Peak codes work?

The most common reason why an Oath of Peak code won’t work is that it has expired. The codes in this game are released only for a short period, so it is important to redeem them as soon as you can. If you’re sure the code should be working, make sure that you’ve typed it correctly. Codes in Oath of Peak are case-sensitive, so you’ll need to be careful when typing them into the text box shown.

How to capture new Spirit Beasts in Oath of Peak

The core mechanic of Oath of Peak is to capture new Spirit Beasts, which lend their power and magic to the player in battle. Capturing them makes use of the game’s touchscreen function by having players trace around a complicated outline to trap the Spirit Beast. The closer you get to drawing the original picture, the higher your chances of recruiting the Spirit Beast to your arsenal, so try to be as precise as possible.

What is Oath of Peak?

Oath of Peak is an open-world mobile MMO that has some blockchain elements. It is the latest in a string of play-to-earn games that incorporate the technology into the game’s economy. The magic system is based on the use of Spirit Beasts, which are captured and wielded by players. Leveling up your Spirit Beast and equipment grants new powers that can be used alongside other players in dungeons or against them in the PvP arena.