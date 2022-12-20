All gift codes for Dragon Quest Treasures (December 2022)

Dragon Quest Treasures is the latest game in the storied Dragon Quest series and sees Erik and Mia setting off into the world with a simple mission: get as much treasure as possible. Many of the mechanics you’d expect to see in a JRPG are here, though they have been simplified to make the game more accessible to younger players or those new to the genre.

A good treasure hunter doesn’t shy away from hard work, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t willing to grab free stuff on offer. To help players get started on their journey, Square Enix has released a few codes for players to redeem for free equipment and to get special monsters to join their party. Similar to games like Dead by Daylight Bloodpoint, these codes probably won’t be around forever so sure to redeem them soon.

All Dragon Quest Treasures codes list

Dragon Quest Treasures codes (Working)

These are all the current codes for Dragon Quest Treasures.

YUB – Reward: A King Slime voiced by Dragon Quest series creator, Yuji Jorii (NEW)

– Reward: A King Slime voiced by Dragon Quest series creator, Yuji Jorii (NEW) PEK – Reward: A Killing Machine voiced by VTuber Usada Pekora (NEW)

– Reward: A Killing Machine voiced by VTuber Usada Pekora (NEW) Unique code for those who pre-ordered a physical copy of the game – Reward: 5x Chimera Wings, 15x Better Buddy Bullets, 15x Fullheal Pellets

– Reward: 5x Chimera Wings, 15x Better Buddy Bullets, 15x Fullheal Pellets Unique code for those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition – Reward: 1x Great Sabrecat, 1x Ruby Golem, 1x Icy Dragling, 25x Bestest Buddy Bullets, 25x Omniheal Bombs, 5x Chimera Wings, 15x Better Buddy Bullets, 15x Fullheal Pellets

Dragon Quest Treasures codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Dragon Quest Treasures codes.

How to redeem codes in Dragon Quest Treasures

It is simple to redeem codes in Dragon Quest Treasures. Just follow these easy steps:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the Gang Menu to view your treasure vault’s value. Select Gift Code and carefully type your code.

Note that you don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online Membership subscription to claim these codes.

How can you get more codes for Dragon Quest Treasures

Codes are rare for console games like this and are usually released around big events or updates to the game. To make sure you see any that release as soon as they come out, follow the official Dragon Quest Twitter account.

Why are my Dragon Quest Treasures codes not working?

Be sure that you have entered the code correctly. The codes in Dragon Quest Treasures are case-sensitive and can only be used once. If you’re sure you have entered the codes correctly, it may be that the code is region locked, particularly if you have a physical edition of the game. Make sure your region in the Nintendo eShop matches the region of the cartridge in your Switch.

How to recruit monsters in Dragon Quest Treasures

A key part of gaining power in Dragon Quest Treasures is to recruit new monsters to your party. To do so, you need to defeat them in battle. Occasionally, monsters you defeat will go to your base and offer to join your party. You can increase the odds of this happening by using certain pellets in your slingshot, such as the Better Buddy Bullets.

What is Dragon Quest Treasures?

For more than three decades, Dragon Quest has been one of the most popular JRPG series. Dragon Quest Treasures is the latest game in the franchise, giving players the chance to control a younger version of Erik and Mia than we saw in Dragon Quest XI. The game is a very accessible JRPG, allowing younger players and those new to the genre to experience a simplified version of classic JRPG tropes.