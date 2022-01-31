Octillery’s Ink request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Radisa needs to know all about Octillery. Why, you might ask? Well, she sees the culinary potential in the Pokémon’s ink. It might make for a good way to pickle some food items. It might make a good dipping sauce. Time to do your research. Here is how you complete the Octillery’s Ink request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock this request after you cure Arcanine of its frenzy and clear the Cobalt Coastlands. You can find Radisa next to the clothing shop in Jubilife Village. Talk to her and she will explain why she must know everything about Octillery. Now it is up to you to track the Pokémon down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Octillery can only spawn in two places; Castaway Shore and Islespy Shore. Castaway Shore is home to an alpha Octillery that is level 50. Be careful when trying to take it on because it can easily wipe your party out. Smaller, more manageable Octillery can be found around Islespy Shore and on the nearby islands. Once you have caught and defeated enough of them to finish its Pokédex entry, return to Radisa. Radisa will reward you with five Bean Cakes and one Medium Exp Candy.