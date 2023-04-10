Odds of Male vs Female Starter Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re gender conscious about the starter Pokémon you’ll be getting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we have good news for you. Below, we have put together the odds of getting either a male or female Pokémon. Of course, the reason you’ll want to know this is that you may want to use a female starter when you breed Pokémon to pass on their nature, stats, IV, or even movesets.

What are the chances of landing on a female starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Image via Game Freak

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to get a female starter, the chances are relatively low. There’s an 85.7% to 87.5% chance of getting a male and a 12.5% to 14.3% of a female starter (1 is to 8). The numbers aren’t exact and can vary depending on RNG.

Regardless of your chances, you should always save before picking your starter Pokémon so that you can reset it if you don’t get the gender you want. Fans treat female starter Pokémon on the same level as when you get a “Shiny” one because it’s so rare, and many players are not keen on resetting their game repeatedly.

An alternative way of getting a female gender of your starter Pokémon is by unlocking the National Pokedex and traveling to other regions to try and encounter them in the wild. Although this is a much more tedious process, it saves you time in naturally progressing through the game without resetting. Remember that you can only encounter some starter Pokémon in the wild.

Differences between male and female genders in Pokémon

Image via Game Freak

Aside from breeding, male and female genders in Pokémon have different stats, nature, and IV. There are instances wherein a female Pokémon excels in particular stats compared to the male variant and vice versa.

If you want to min-max your Pokémon, you can get the highest stats in a male Pokémon and breed them with their counterpart. This technique essentially means that you’re breeding a top-tier Pokémon with the best stats that the game allows.