Oddworld: Soulstorm – How to get all secret areas and royal jellies in the Blimp

Oddworld: Soulstorm gives players several different optional objectives to complete over the course of each level. You, of course, don’t have to engage with these if they don’t suit your fancy; however, anyone looking to finish the platinum trophy will need to complete all of them. Two objectives that stay the same in each level are finding all of the secret areas and royal jellies. These two are somewhat intertwined with each other making them easy to partner together.

How to get all royal jellies in the Blimp

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned above, these two objectives work closely together with each other. If you find all of the secret areas, you’ll have wrapped up the difficult to find jellies. The rest of them are easily found during normal play. You shouldn’t have much difficulty finding the rest of them as you work your way through the level.

Secret Area #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the tougher ones to get in the entire game. Not because it’s difficult to find, but because you have to get there quickly. Once the level starts, you’re immediately on a timer to get to the area you see in the image above. It’s a tricky area with lots of Sligs and mortar bombs to dodge, but if you can make it there quickly, you’ll be treated with your first secret area.

Secret area #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just after the first secret area you’ll encounter a series of ladders that are guarded by snipers. Make your way up and down these ladders to move onto the next area. Before you leave it behind for good though, make sure to turn around and climb to the very top of the last ladder to find the second and last secret area.

Once you’ve locked up these two secret areas, you should be well on your way to finishing off the platinum badges for the Blimp.