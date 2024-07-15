Fallout 4: How To Get Ballistic Weave Mod & Best Items For It

Fallout 4 features armor sets that can be improved with mods, Ballistic Weave is one of them. The Ballistic Weave is an armor mod that can boost the defensive stats for non-armor clothing items. It offers some of the best energy and damage resistance that’s almost on par with a Power Armor. This guide will help you acquire the Ballistic Weave armor mod in Fallout 4 and also suggest the best clothing items to use it with.

How to Get Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4?

You’ll have to complete some quests from the Railroad faction. If you plan on siding with another faction, you don’t have to worry while doing these quests, as these are non-binding. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to get the Ballistic Weave mod in Fallout 4.

You’ll have to start the Road to Freedom quest, which will have you reach Railroad faction headquarters. Locate the Railroad HQ by going to the Old North Church located at the north end of Boston. After meeting with the Faction leader Desdemona and ending the Road to Freedom quest, you’ll begin the Tradecraft Quest. This quest will have you secure the Carrington’s Prototype locked deep in a defense facility called the Switchboard. Once you retrieve the prototype, take it back to Desdemona, and she’ll ask you to hand it over to Dr. Carrington. This will begin the Boston After Dark quest that will require you to save a Synth called H2-22. After completing, return to Dr. Carrington, and he’ll send you over to talk to the robot PAM. She’ll give you a quest called Mercer’s Safehouse that entails securing a settlement and installing defensive measures around it. Return to PAM after completing Mercer’s Safehouse quest, and you’ll take on another mini-quest called Jackpot. You’ll simply need to head to a safehouse marked on the map, loot items there, and return to PAM. After turning in the Jackpot quest to PAM, go to Tinker Tom. He’ll mention the Ballistic Wave mod to you, and after the conversation, you’ll have it unlocked.

How to Craft Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4?

Unlocking the Ballistic Armor isn’t enough, you’ll have to actually craft it in order to infuse it with clothing. You’ll need 3 materials to craft the mod: Ballistic Fiber, Adhesive, and Fiberglass. Here’s how to acquire these crafting materials (Scrapper perk reccommended).

You can easily acquire Ballistic Fiber by dismantling Military Ammo Bags and Military Grade Duct Tape.

To acquire Adhesive, you can dismantle Wonderglue and Duct Tape found in toolboxes and storage shelves.

Fiberglass can be acquired by dismantling Aluminium Cannisters, Cigar Boxes, and Telephones.

You should also note that there are different levels of Ballistic Weave mod that you can craft, which scales with your stats.

Level/Rank Damage & Energy Resistance

(DR/ER) Armourer level Adhesive required Ballistic Fiber Required Fiberglass required Ballistic Weave 30 0 4 8 6 Ballistic Weave MK2 45 1 5 9 7 Ballistic Weave MK3 65 2 6 10 8 Ballistic Weave MK4 90 3 7 11 9 Ballistic Weave MK5 110 4 8 12 10

Best Non-Armor Clothing to Use Ballistic Weave on

As discussed before, Ballistic Weave might be classified as an armor mod, but it only applies to non-armor clothing. So, here are some of our recommendations for the best clothing items you should apply the Ballistic Weave mod on in Fallout 4.

Army Fatigues (+1 Strength, +1 Agility)

Legend of the Harbor Headwear (+2 Perception, +15% Mirelurk/Bug damage reduction)

Nuka-World Jumpsuit Headwear (+1 Perception, +1 Intelligence)

Courser Uniform Headwear (+1 Perception, +1 Endurance)

Minuteman Outfit (+1 Agility, +1 Perception)

Casual Outfit (+1 Perception, +1 Charisma)

So this is everything you need to know about acquiring the Ballistic Weave mod in Fallout 4. The mod is extremely essential if you’re planning to play the game at Survival Mode. For more content, check out our catalog of Fallout 4 guides.

