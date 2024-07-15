Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to get Fallout 4 Ballistic Weave mod and best items to use it on.
Source: Bethesda via Gamepur
Category:
Guides
Fallout 4

Fallout 4: How To Get Ballistic Weave Mod & Best Items For It

Boost your survivability by enhancing under armor clothing items with Ballistic Weave mod.
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 04:48 pm

Fallout 4 features armor sets that can be improved with mods, Ballistic Weave is one of them. The Ballistic Weave is an armor mod that can boost the defensive stats for non-armor clothing items. It offers some of the best energy and damage resistance that’s almost on par with a Power Armor. This guide will help you acquire the Ballistic Weave armor mod in Fallout 4 and also suggest the best clothing items to use it with.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4?

First meeting with Desdemona, the leader of the Railroad faction in Fallout 4.
Source: Bethesda via Gamepur

You’ll have to complete some quests from the Railroad faction. If you plan on siding with another faction, you don’t have to worry while doing these quests, as these are non-binding. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to get the Ballistic Weave mod in Fallout 4.

  1. You’ll have to start the Road to Freedom quest, which will have you reach Railroad faction headquarters. Locate the Railroad HQ by going to the Old North Church located at the north end of Boston.
  2. After meeting with the Faction leader Desdemona and ending the Road to Freedom quest, you’ll begin the Tradecraft Quest. This quest will have you secure the Carrington’s Prototype locked deep in a defense facility called the Switchboard.
  3. Once you retrieve the prototype, take it back to Desdemona, and she’ll ask you to hand it over to Dr. Carrington. This will begin the Boston After Dark quest that will require you to save a Synth called H2-22.
  4. After completing, return to Dr. Carrington, and he’ll send you over to talk to the robot PAM. She’ll give you a quest called Mercer’s Safehouse that entails securing a settlement and installing defensive measures around it.
  5. Return to PAM after completing Mercer’s Safehouse quest, and you’ll take on another mini-quest called Jackpot. You’ll simply need to head to a safehouse marked on the map, loot items there, and return to PAM.
  6. After turning in the Jackpot quest to PAM, go to Tinker Tom. He’ll mention the Ballistic Wave mod to you, and after the conversation, you’ll have it unlocked.

How to Craft Ballistic Weave in Fallout 4?

Materials required to craft Ballistic Weave mod in Fallout 4.
Source: Bethesda via Gamepur

Unlocking the Ballistic Armor isn’t enough, you’ll have to actually craft it in order to infuse it with clothing. You’ll need 3 materials to craft the mod: Ballistic Fiber, Adhesive, and Fiberglass. Here’s how to acquire these crafting materials (Scrapper perk reccommended).

  • You can easily acquire Ballistic Fiber by dismantling Military Ammo Bags and Military Grade Duct Tape.
  • To acquire Adhesive, you can dismantle Wonderglue and Duct Tape found in toolboxes and storage shelves.
  • Fiberglass can be acquired by dismantling Aluminium Cannisters, Cigar Boxes, and Telephones.

You should also note that there are different levels of Ballistic Weave mod that you can craft, which scales with your stats.

Level/RankDamage & Energy Resistance
(DR/ER)		Armourer levelAdhesive requiredBallistic Fiber RequiredFiberglass required
Ballistic Weave300486
Ballistic Weave MK2451597
Ballistic Weave MK36526108
Ballistic Weave MK49037119
Ballistic Weave MK5110481210

Best Non-Armor Clothing to Use Ballistic Weave on

As discussed before, Ballistic Weave might be classified as an armor mod, but it only applies to non-armor clothing. So, here are some of our recommendations for the best clothing items you should apply the Ballistic Weave mod on in Fallout 4.

  • Army Fatigues (+1 Strength, +1 Agility)
  • Legend of the Harbor Headwear (+2 Perception, +15% Mirelurk/Bug damage reduction)
  • Nuka-World Jumpsuit Headwear (+1 Perception, +1 Intelligence)
  • Courser Uniform Headwear (+1 Perception, +1 Endurance)
  • Minuteman Outfit (+1 Agility, +1 Perception)
  • Casual Outfit (+1 Perception, +1 Charisma)

So this is everything you need to know about acquiring the Ballistic Weave mod in Fallout 4. The mod is extremely essential if you’re planning to play the game at Survival Mode. For more content, check out our catalog of Fallout 4 guides.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun is a Software Engineer who harbors love for all things gaming and tech. His journey into the realm of gaming began with a PlayStation 1 and he currently likes to play on his PC. He has over 6 years of experience in the game journalism industry and has previously worked as a managing editor for eXputer. He loves to work on both popular and indie titles that intrigue him. You'll catch him either browsing Reddit, try-harding at a game or cooking in spare time.
twitter facebook