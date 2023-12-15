At Blueberry Academy, Pokemon trainers will run into several familiar faces while attempting to become the League Club Champion. One of which is the astute photographer we met in Kitakami, Perrin, and she will offer players a “hot tip” if they can catch enough Pokemon.

There are quite a few new and returning Pokemon in the Indigo Disk, many of which are locked behind certain criteria. Almost every Legendary and Mythical up for grabs requires you to interact with an NPC or complete some sort of quest to encounter. And that’s also the case for Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Gouging Fire, and Iron Boulder.

Related: Complete Blueberry Pokedex For The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Where To Find Perrin In Pokemon The Indigo Disk DLC

Perrin will appear inside the terrarium right outside of the main entrance and exit in the Savannah Biome. She will be standing next to a small blocky structure with her Hisuian Growlithe, taking photos and checking her camera.

NOTE: Make sure you have finished Perrin’s questline in Kitikami first or she will not appear at Blueberry Academy

What Does Perrin Want In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk?

Perrin, once again, requests players catch 200 Pokemon to register them in the Blueberry Pokedex. However, it’s a lot more difficult this time around as most of the Pokedex consists of Pokemon you can’t find in Paldea.

The Kitikami Pokedex was relatively easy for anyone who spent extensive time in Paldea, as it was mostly Pokemon we could catch from the get-go. But at Blueberry Academy, players will have to grind BP to unlock more Pokemon, progress the story to capture Legendaries, or transfer different species in from Pokemon HOME to reach the 200 required to complete Perrin’s questline.

What is Perrin’s Hot Tip In Pokemon The Indigo Disk DLC

When the player registers 200 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex, Perrin will reveal the locations of two Paradox Legendaries. If you are playing on Pokemon Scarlet, she will show you where to find Raging Bolt and Gouging Fire, a.k .a. Paradox Entei and Raikou.

If you are playing Pokemon Violet, she will show you the locations of Iron Crown and Iron Boulder. These are the future paradox forms of Cobalion and Terrakion.

She will show you a photo of each one, which indicates its location within Area Zero in Paldea.

Where To Find Iron Crown In Pokemon Violet

Iron Crown is found inside Area Zero, fairly close to the main entrance. When walking across the archway down to the first research facility, look back up to where you just walked down, and you should see a cliffside. Iron Crown is tucked inside.

If you are having trouble spotting the cliff, go down to the first research facility and look back up the hill.

Where To Find Iron Boulder In Pokemon Violet

Iron Boulder is a little easier to find as he is at the bottom of Area Zero before you get into the caves. The waterfalls on the sides of the canyon form a few shallow streams, and he is positioned next to one under a leaning piece of terrain.

The quickest way to find him is to jump down to the streams and walk the perimeter of the hole leading down to the caves until you find the stream he is sitting next to.

Where To Find Raging Bolt and Gougin Fire in Pokemon Scarlet

As I only have a copy of Pokemon Violet, I wasn’t able to get photos of the two Scarlet-exclusive Paradox Legendaries. That said, this same method applies. Complete Perrin’s quest, and you will be shown clues to their locations inside Area Zero.

They won’t be in the same locations as Iron Crown and Iron Boulder, but they shouldn’t be too hard to find, regardless.