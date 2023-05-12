Persona 4 Golden: All Boxed Lunch Recipes

In Persona 4 Golden, the protagonist has a variety of day-to-day activities to engage in as the average high school student, such as attending school, working a part-time job, and trying to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murders that are occurring in his once-peaceful town. In the course of this investigation, the protagonist showcases an impressive set of skills, one of which includes being an adept cook.

Using his culinary finesse, the protagonist can prepare Boxed Lunches that can be used to increase his Social Link with other students, provided he makes the right choices while preparing the dish. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of the correct selections that you need to make to ensure that your dishes turn out perfectly. Here’s everything you need to know about preparing Boxed Lunches in Persona 4 Golden.

Persona 4 Golden: When to cook and what are the benefits?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The protagonist in Persona 4 Golden can cook only after Nanako has announced that she has gone shopping and the fridge has been stocked with ingredients. If you’re unsure whether this has happened, you can check the refrigerator for ingredients at any time without committing to cook.

Cooking takes up the entire evening and results in a single meal that can be shared with another student. It’s important to note that you cannot choose the recipe you wish to cook. Instead, you will get a prompt telling you what you can cook with the ingredients you have on hand.

On the following school day, you’ll get a Lunch Break prompt and can choose to have lunch with a Yasogami High student with whom they have established a Social Link. You’ll both head up to the rooftop to share the meal, and the student will have a reaction based on how well the meal was cooked.

If the protagonist adequately prepares the meal, you will earn two Social Link points after the lunch cutscene. An additional Social Link point will be granted if the meal was one of the accompanying student’s favorites. Therefore, you’ll want to plan ahead and decide on whom to eat lunch with based on what you cooked on the previous evening to ensure you’ll maximize your Social Link point gain.

Persona 4 Golden: All Boxed Lunches Recipes, Cooking Steps, & Social Link

Again, cooking is only possible during the evening and after Nanako has restocked the refrigerator. To start cooking, head to the Dojima household’s refrigerator and press the A button. An option will pop-up asking if you’d like to spend the evening making tomorrow’s lunch. If no ingredients are available, you won’t be able to cook.

You’ll be informed what you can make with your ingredients, and while cooking, you will be presented with a prompt to choose from three preparation options. You must select the correct step to ensure that the dish is properly prepared. Thankfully, we have compiled a list of all the Boxed Lunch recipes, the right preparation step to follow, and the names of the student(s) who favor each dish.