Once Human: Carnival Of Doom Quest Guide

Carnival of Doom is one of the many side quests in Once Human. It requires using your brain and finding a clue to solve instead of going guns blazing. Chuckles is the NPC clown that you need to beat at his game in order to progress the side quest. In this guide, we have mentioned the location of Carnival of Doom in Once Human and how to complete this side quest.

Carnival Of Doom Quest Location in Once Human

In the Broken Delta region, you will find the Junkyard stronghold. A Rift Anchor can also be found west of this stronghold. There will be a bunch of Rosetta soldiers near the train tracks. Inside these compounds, you will find a floating revolver. When you interact with it, you’ll teleport to a different location. This action starts the Carnival of Doom quest.

Be mindful that Broken Delta is a level 17 region, and the Junkyard area has a level 19 requirement. If you do not have some of the best-ranged weapons, you will struggle against Rosetta’s armed enemies and the flying drones in the area. Consider crafting ranged weapons and leveling up yourself before coming here.

How To Win Against Chuckles Carnival Of Doom

After teleporting to the new location, Chuckles, the clown NPC, will hogtie you. He will play Russian Roulette with a couple of poor souls who all seem to be very unlucky. Chuckles never gets the bullet when the gun is pointed at his head, which immediately gives away that the game seems rigged.

After all NPCs are killed, Chuckles will shift his attention toward you and ask you to play the game. This ends the cutscene and brings you to a room with Chuckles standing near the table and a gun lying on it.

If you try to play along and continue Russian Roulette, the quest will not progress as the gun will never fire at Chuckles. However, pressing ‘Q’ will reveal a wire going from the table to the far end of the area.

Rig The Game In Your Favor

What you need to do next is to go backstage following the glowing wire and eliminate the NPC that is rigging the game for Chuckles. You can do this via stealth takedown or using a combat deviation.

Once you take care of this, the next thing you would want to do is go to Chuckles and interact with him. This continues the Russian Roulette with you ending up shooting Chuckles since the rigged machine now works in your favor.

Reward for Completing Carnival of Doom in Once Human

You get a “Voodoo Doll” deviation as a reward for completing the Carnival of Doom side quest right after Chuckles disappears. You’ll teleport back to the Junkyard after collecting the rewards, which will end the side quest.

If you find this Carnival of Doom quest guide helpful, consider going through our how to get Tungsten and Sproutlets guide. If you have just started your journey in the game, then the Once Human Beginners guide will help you a lot.

