Pet Master is a casual mobile game by Moon Active and resembles a lot to Coin Master. Players will have to spin daily for coins that they can use to upgrade their villages in order to level up. The game has over 180 villages at the moment, and the developers are actively adding more of them to keep the players engaged.

Each village requires a different amount of coins to be fully upgraded, and in case you are wondering how many coins you would need to move on to the next level, we have prepared the complete village cost list for Pet Master. In addition to this, please keep in mind that the cost of villages might change with time.

Pet Master Village Cost List