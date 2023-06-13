Phasmophobia: Will it Release to PlayStation & Xbox Consoles?

Phasmophobia has been a popular ghosthunting game on Steam for several years, and it’s been in early access the entire time. The game has changed quite a bit since it initially launched through countless updates, but one thing players have been eager to learn is if the game would be making its way onto consoles.

The team has formally confirmed that this is becoming a reality, but not every console will be getting this title. We only have a few details so far, but the announcements have been promising. Here’s what you need to know about Phasmophobia making its way to the PlayStation and Xbox.

When is Phasmophobia Launching to PlayStation and Xbox?

We can confirm that Phasmophobia is heading to Xbox Consoles starting in August 2023. The announcement was made during the Xbox Showcase Extended for 2023, a few days after the larger showcase took place on June 11, 2023. Although an official time frame has been announced, an exact date has not been shared by the development team at Kinetic Games.

The trailer does detail that Phasmophobia will continue to remain in early access. Given the brief teaser, it looks like all of the current updates and content that has arrived to the Steam version will be on the Xbox version of Phasmophobia.

Because this was shown at the Xbox Showcase, there was no mention of the PlayStation consoles also receiving the same treatment. We don’t know if the team at Kinetic Games are waiting to bring Phasmophobia to PlayStation at a later time, or if Kinetic Game will only bring it to Xbox for the foreseeable future. No official details from the team have been shared, but Xbox players can expect to jump into the game and try it out.

We’ll be updating this page with more concrete details regarding any PlayStation console updates when we can. Hopefully, Kinetic Games can bring Phasmophobia to PlayStation players, potentially enabling it so everyone can play the game together, and jump into matches to chase down ghosts. We’ll have to wait until we can hear more details in the future.