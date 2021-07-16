How to play split-screen co-op in Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

The Plants Vs. Zombies franchise is a good opportunity to put your skills to the test and be an excellent game for you to play with friends. The game features a local co-op mode, so you and another friend do not have to purchase the game on the same platform for you to work together. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to play Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville with the split-screen co-op feature. This feature is not available for the PC version of this game.

You need to start up your Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on your chosen platform and have a second controller plugged into your console. You’re also going to need to create a second guest profile to borrow while they play. Some players have encountered a message that reads, “No space for group” before or after plugging a controller into the console and getting the group set up, but you can ignore it. You’ll still be able to play with your friends whenever this appears.

When you have the second account created and a spare controller in your PlayStation or Xbox, you’re good to go. You and a friend can jump into the game to start playing at any time.