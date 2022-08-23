PlayStation DualSense Edge – Release date, price, how to preorder, and more

The DualSense Edge is the latest first-party controller offered by PlayStation. It brings all of the usual DualSense features you love in the original controller but adds some high-performance pieces to make it the PlayStation version of the Xbox Elite controller. Here is how you can get your hands on it and some other important information to know.

Related: A Gravity Rush movie is reportedly in the works at PlayStation Productions

When does the DualSense Edge release, and how much will it cost?

As of this writing, there is no officially announced release date or pricing for the DualSense Edge. Sony says those announcements will come at a later date. Speaking speculatively, we would guess November for a targeted month for the controller to release with a price range between $140-180. We will update this article when we know for sure.

How to preorder the DualSense Edge

With no price point or release date set for the DualSense Edge, preorders are not currently open for the product. The PlayStation Shop has no listing for it yet. Even the most popular gaming retailers like GameStop and Amazon do not yet have listings for the controller. When it comes, we expect all of your favorite retailers for PlayStation accessories to carry them, but we do not know what stock will look like.

Should I buy the DualSense Edge?

The DualSense Edge is made expressly to be a controller for gamers that are very serious about the little details in their controller and want to get the most out of their performance. For starters, this controller will not work on a PlayStation 4, so only get it if you have a PS5 or PC to which you want to connect. You can swap out the stick caps and back paddles, set and save input mapping, change stick sensitivity, and more. If you are not looking to get this deep into how your controller works, we recommend sticking with the original DualSense.