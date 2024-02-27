Pokemon Day 2024 Freebies: All Gifts, Codes, and Dates

Recommended Videos

It’s finally time to celebrate Pokemon Day 2024, and that means plenty of in-game freebies for Pokemon fans to redeem! The Pokemon Presents live stream featured several codes and free items for logging in to various Pokemon games and they scrolled by so fast you might have missed it.

We love some free gifts in our Pokemon games, and the Pokemon Company is here to deliver for Pokemon Day 2024. Since those codes and free gift redemption details went by so quickly, I’m here to round them up and make it easier for you to redeem all the free gifts possible for Pokemon Day 2024. And yes, I read the fine print so you don’t have to, and I’ve got all the end dates so you know how fast you need to redeem these free Pokemon gifts.

How to Redeem The Pokemon Day 2024 Free Gifts in Pokemon Sleep

Image via The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Sleep, players simply need to log in between February 27 and April 30 2024 to receive their free Pokemon Day 2024 gift.

The free gift features 10 Poke Biscuits and 1,000 Diamonds, and honestly, that’s some real generosity. Excuse me for a moment while I check in on Snorlax and grab that free gift.

How to Redeem the Pokemon Day 2024 Free Gift in Pokemon Masters EX

Image via The Pokemon Company

Fans of Pokemon Masters EX can get 3,000 gems in celebration of Pokemon Day by logging in to the game between February 27 and March 27.

New sync pairs and other exciting additions to the game were part of the day’s announcements, so there will be plenty to check out once you log in for your free gift.

How to Redeem the Pokemon Day 2024 Prize Machine Spins & Free Miraidon License in Pokemon Unite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Fans of Pokemon Unite will be treated to two gifts for Pokemon Day this year, with an event and the chance to play as Miraidon!

First, a free Prize Machine event where you can use the machine up to 100 times with no cost. Players can log in to Pokemon Unite between February 27 and April 5 to receive 10 Anniversary Balls per day for free, up to a maximum of 100 during the event period.

In addition, Pokemon Unite fans can play as Miraidon by using the code POKEDAY24 to get a 3-day limited license for Miraidon and a Platinum Miraidon boost emblem. The code can be redeemed up until March 31 2024.

How to Redeem the Pokemon Day 2024 Promo Card Featuring Ceruledge

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sure, we already knew about the Pokemon Day 2024 promo card before Pokemon Presents, but it’s worth a reminder that you’ll have until March 23 (or when supplies run out) to claim the card with purchase at the Pokemon Center.

To get your Pokemon Day 2024 Promo Card, you will need to enter the code pday2024 at checkout. Otherwise, you’ll get some cool Pokemon merch but no commemorative card to show for it.