10 Coolest Things to Grab from Pokemon Center to Get Your Pokemon Day Ceruledge Card

While much of what’s to come for Pokemon fans on Pokemon Day 2024 hasn’t been revealed, we do know that there will be an exclusive Ceruledge card with a Pokemon Day 2024 stamp to commemorate the anniversary.

To get ahold of the Pokemon Day 2024 promotional Ceruledge trading card, fans will need to make a purchase from the Pokemon Center or participating retailers. The card will be a free gift with purchases while supplies last, and I don’t know about you, but I needed zero excuses to shop for some Pokemon goodies. Here are some of the most unique items you can grab to get your Ceruledge Pokemon Day Promo card starting on February 23.

Pikachu Butter Dish

Have I ever in my life used a butter dish? No. Yet somehow, this adorable Pikachu butter dish has been living rent free in my head ever since the new Pikachu kitchen collection for Pokemon Center dropped.

This is a cute and useful item to add to your kitchen and what butter time to grab it than when you’ll get a Pokemon Day promo card with it?

The Pikachu butter dish is currently available for $29.99 USD via the Pokemon Center website in the US.

Pokemon Gardening Kneeling Pad

If you’re a Pokemon fan of a certain age like I am, your knees could probably use a little cushioning when you’re kneeling in the garden.

This adorable Pokemon patterned gardening knee pad is the perfect way to channel your inner child while also caring for those pesky grownup knees. It features grass-type pals like Bulbasaur and Oddish.

You can get the Pokemon gardening pad for $19.99 USD from the Pokemon Center website and get the Pokemon Day promo card along with it, so long as you order between February 23 and March 23.

Pikachu Metal Bookends

What better way to keep your collection of Pokemon cookbooks organized than with these metal bookends, featuring Pikachu in silhouette? These are a nice touch for the Pokemon fan who doesn’t want to be too obvious with their PokeLove but still wants an accent here or there.

You can grab a set of two Pikachu bookends from the Pokemon Center for $24.99 USD.

Pokemon Pixel Pin Collector Bag

This sling bag is perfect for keeping your essentials close at hand while trying to catch ’em all during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh, or any time you’re on the go. It features a transparent mesh front where you can stick all those Pokemon pins you’ve been collecting.

The Pixel Pin Collector bag is available for $49.99 from the Pokemon Center US.

Pokemon Center x Craft Umbreon Essence Black Tights

These Umbreon-themed leggings have a subtle design that will nevertheless make you the envy of any Pokemon fans you run into at the gym or on your grocery run. I love how the design features my favorite Eeveelution in an adorable face-scratching pose.

These Pokemon-themed leggings are $99.99 USD on the Pokemon Center website in the US.

Psyduck Pool Float

If you’re already dreaming about what new adventures Haru and Psyduck will get up to when more episodes of Pokemon Concierge come out, this pool float should tide you over. It combines the lovable chronic migraine Pokemon with those relaxing resort vibes we could all use now.

The Psyduck pool float costs $39.99 at the Pokemon Center.

Pikachu Moods Figure, Annoyed

There are a ton of Pikachu Moods figures to choose from when searching for a purchase to earn your Pokemon Day 2024 promo card, but this one really fits my general vibe these days. Pikachu is fully frustrated about this mess, even if it was probably its own fault and honestly, same.

This, and the other Pikachu mood figures, can be found on the Pokemon Center website for $14.99 USD.

Lapras Mountains Framed Wall Art

Another great pick for the Pokemon fan who wants a more subtle nod to the franchise in their decor, this framed Lapras mountains wall art has a nice touch of whimsy while also serving as a respectable framed mountainscape. It also comes in an orange version if that fits your color scheme better.

This artwork comes framed for $59.99 USD from the Pokemon Center.

Outdoors with Pokemon Camping Chair

Whether you use this for actual camping or as a portable rest spot next time you’re out playing Pokemon GO all day long, this foldable camp chair will likely come in handy. It has a cupholder for your favorite beverage and a cute little safari Pikachu decal, lest anyone suspect you of owning boring, non-Pokemon-themed camp chairs.

This foldable camping chair costs $39.99 on Pokemon Center’s website.

Pokemon Wisdom Guided Journal

I love a guided journal, and I’m a little bit obsessed with the fact that Pokemon has their own. This journal guides you through Pokemon-inspired prompts to help you dig deep and discover what you can learn from mentors across the series.

It’s undated and meant to span an entire year, so you could start on Pokemon Day 2024 and see just how much you’ve grown by the time Pokemon Day 2025 rolls around.

The Pokemon Wisdom Guided Journal is available from the Pokemon Center for $19.99.