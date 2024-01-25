Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event: Dates, Pokemon Debuts, and All Bonuses
Fans will get to ring in the Lunar New Year Pokemon GO style with a Dragon-themed 2024 Lunar New Year event
The Lunar New Year is approaching and Pokemon GO has announced a special event to mark the occasion. Soon, Pokemon fans will ring in the Year of the Dragon with the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year event.
Dragon Pokemon fans can rejoice because this year, it’s all about the dragon-type Pokemon with the Lunar New Year event. We’re getting a Pokemon debut, plenty of wild encounters, and more in this upcoming event.
- When is the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar Year Year Event?
- Pokemon Debuts for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar Year Event
- Featured Pokemon in Wild Encounters for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
- All Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event Bonuses
- Featured Pokemon in Raids for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
- Field Research for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
- Paid Research for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
- Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Global Challenge
When is the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar Year Year Event?
The 2024 Lunar New Year event in Pokemon GO starts on Monday, February 5 at 10 AM local time and runs through Sunday, February 11 at 8 PM local time.
Pokemon Debuts for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar Year Event
Pokemon fans will see the debut of Drampa, the Placid Pokemon, during the 2024 Lunar New Year event.
Its Shiny form will also debut at the same time, which we all know doesn’t always happen when new Pokemon come to the game.
Featured Pokemon in Wild Encounters for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
Throughout the 2024 Lunar New Year event, the following Pokemon will show up more often in the wild:
- Magikarp
- Dratini
- Shuckle
- Fennekin
- Skrelp
- Noibat
All of these featured Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, so get ready to Shiny hunt.
Appearing less often with the “some trainers might encounter” designation this time around is Jangmo-o. It cannot be Shiny in Pokemon GO at this time.
All Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event Bonuses
Trainers will experience the following bonuses during the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year event:
- Increased chance to get Lucky Pokemon in trades
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends with other trainers
- Extra candy for successful catches when throwing Nice, Great, and Excellent throws
- Increased chance of Candy XL for trainers above Level 31 when they catch Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws
Featured Pokemon in Raids for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
Featured Pokemon appearing in One-Star Raids for the 2024 Lunar New Year Event are:
- Dratini
- Deino
- Goomy
In Three-Star Raids, trainers can expect to see:
- Druddigon
- Turtonator
- Drampa
All Pokemon appearing in Raids during the 2024 Lunar New Year event have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.
Field Research for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
Naturally, there will be some event-themed Field Research tasks on offer during the 2024 Lunar Near Year Event. Completing these tasks will lead to encounters with certain featured event Pokemon, including:
- Dratini
- Trapinch
- Swablu
- Gible
- Darumaka
- Druddigon
- Deino
- Skrelp
- Tyrunt
- Goomy
- Turtonator
- Drampa
All of these Field Research encounter Pokemon have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO.
Paid Research for the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Event
For the price of $2 USD (or local equivalent), players can opt in to event-themed Paid Research for the 2024 Lunar New Year Event. These Timed Research tasks will offer the following rewards:
- Stardust, XP, and two Lucky Eggs
- Additional encounters with event-themed Pokemon
Trainers can gift tickets to any trainers with a level of Great Friendship or higher, or buy their own in the in-game shop.
Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year Global Challenge
As part of the Pokemon GO 2024 Lunar New Year event, Niantic has issued a Dragons Unleashed Global Challenge. Players will work towards the goal of 1,000,000,000 Nice Throws during the event to unlock special bonuses for everyone to enjoy.
As of now, the specific rewards are under wraps and will likely be announced as they get unlocked. We do know that the Global Challenge Rewards will involve Special Featured Attacks and some additional Wild Pokemon Encounters and Raids. Get your Nice throws locked and loaded so we can work together to unlock these bonuses because now I need to know.