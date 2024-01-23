Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, Research & Event Bonuses
This February, Pokemon GO fans can celebrate the Road to Sinnoh featuring encounters with starter Pokemon from the region and more
As fans of Pokemon GO await the Global version of the Sinnoh Tour, Niantic has surprised us with a special Road to Sinnoh lead-up event. This event is inspired by the Sinnoh region to celebrate the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles and the Global event.
Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh features a branching set of paid event tickets, as well as traditional free event favorites like featured Pokemon and raids. Let’s take a look at the details so you can prepare to catch ’em all during the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO.
- When is the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event?
- Road to Sinnoh Pokemon GO Paid Ticket Details
- Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
- Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
- Pokemon Hatching from 2KM Eggs During the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
- Event Bonuses for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
- Timed & Field Research Tasks for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
- New Avatar Items and Stickers for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
When is the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event?
The Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO takes place from Monday, February 19 at 10 AM local time to Friday, February 23 at 10 PM local time.
During this time, trainers will experience a variety of Pokemon encounters and bonuses themed around the Sinnoh region.
Road to Sinnoh Pokemon GO Paid Ticket Details
For the Road to Sinnoh event, Niantic is offering two different paid tickets. These tickets offer different bonuses depending on a trainer’s favorite way to play, with one ticket focusing on raids while another is centered on hatching Pokemon.
The Road to Sinnoh: Raids ticket offers players Timed Research rewards and bonuses, including:
- 10 Candies each for Dialga & Palkia
- 5 Candies XL each for Heatran, Giratina, Cresselia, and Darrai
- An Eevee Fan Mask
- A bonus 5000 XP from completed raids
- 1 additional Candy reward for catching Pokemon in raids
- 2 additional Raid Passes for spinning gym photo discs per day
Players who purchase the ticket for Road to Sinnoh: Hatch will get different bonuses and Timed Research, including:
- Encounters with Pachirisu, Chatot, and Carnivine (all can be Shiny)
- Pikachu Fan Mask
- Double XP, Stardust, and Candy for hatching Pokemon
Both tickets will cost $5 USD (or local equivalent) each. Trainers can buy just one or both of the tickets, which will be available from Monday, February 19, to Sunday, February 25, in the in-game shop.
Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
During the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO, players can expect to encounter the following Sinnoh starter Pokemon more often in the wild:
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Piplup
All three of these starters can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. In addition, some trainers may even encounter their evolved forms:
- Grotle
- Monferno
- Prinplup
Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
There’s a lot going on with raids in the Road to Sinnoh event, so if you love a good raid, this will be a fun event for you. Throughout all days of the event, the following Pokemon will appear in One-Star Raids:
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Piplup
In addition, players will see Three-Star Raids featuring:
- Grotle
- Monferno
- Prinplup
The Five-Star Raids for this event will rotate based on the day, with each Pokemon getting a Raid Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time on the day of their event.
- Monday, February 19: Darkrai
- Tuesday, February 20: Cresselia
- Wednesday, February 21: Uxie (Asia), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, & India), or Azelf (The Americas and Greenland)
- Thursday, February 22: Heatran
- Friday, February 23: Origin Forme Giratina
All Pokemon appearing in One-Star and Five-Star Raids can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon Hatching from 2KM Eggs During the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
The following Pokemon will hatch from 2KM eggs during the Road to Sinnoh event:
- Budew
- Chingling
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Mantyke
These Pokemon all have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO, so if you’re looking to snag Shiny versions of these guys, plan to get some walking in during the event!
Event Bonuses for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
Throughout the event, trainers will get the following bonuses:
- 1/2 hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event
- Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 10 from Monday February 19 to Thursday, February 22
- Remote Raid Pass limit removed entirely from Friday February 23 to Sunday February 25
Timed & Field Research Tasks for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
Timed Research tasks during the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh event will lead to encounters with the following Pokemon:
- Heatran
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
In addition, players will see themed Field Research tasks will rewards that will “help you prepare for Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh-Global!” If you’re curious to know what that means, so am I, but I’m guessing it’ll be stocking up on various in-game items.
New Avatar Items and Stickers for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event
There are a ton of new avatar items coming to the in-game shop for the Road to Sinnoh Event, including:
- Giratina Helmet
- Giratina Wings
- Giratina Jacket
- Diamond Clan Outfit
- Diamond Clan Boots
- Pearl Clan Outfit
- Pearl Clan Boots
- Team Galactic Outfit
Players will also be able to snag a free avatar item in the form of a GO Tour 2024 tee after the end of the event.
Finally, PokeStops will be handing out Sinnoh-themed stickers during the event, and players can also purchase them from the in-game shop.