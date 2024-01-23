Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, Research & Event Bonuses

Recommended Videos

As fans of Pokemon GO await the Global version of the Sinnoh Tour, Niantic has surprised us with a special Road to Sinnoh lead-up event. This event is inspired by the Sinnoh region to celebrate the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles and the Global event.

Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh features a branching set of paid event tickets, as well as traditional free event favorites like featured Pokemon and raids. Let’s take a look at the details so you can prepare to catch ’em all during the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO.

When is the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event?

Image via Niantic

The Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO takes place from Monday, February 19 at 10 AM local time to Friday, February 23 at 10 PM local time.

During this time, trainers will experience a variety of Pokemon encounters and bonuses themed around the Sinnoh region.

Road to Sinnoh Pokemon GO Paid Ticket Details

For the Road to Sinnoh event, Niantic is offering two different paid tickets. These tickets offer different bonuses depending on a trainer’s favorite way to play, with one ticket focusing on raids while another is centered on hatching Pokemon.

The Road to Sinnoh: Raids ticket offers players Timed Research rewards and bonuses, including:

10 Candies each for Dialga & Palkia

5 Candies XL each for Heatran, Giratina, Cresselia, and Darrai

An Eevee Fan Mask

A bonus 5000 XP from completed raids

1 additional Candy reward for catching Pokemon in raids

2 additional Raid Passes for spinning gym photo discs per day

Players who purchase the ticket for Road to Sinnoh: Hatch will get different bonuses and Timed Research, including:

Encounters with Pachirisu, Chatot, and Carnivine (all can be Shiny)

Pikachu Fan Mask

Double XP, Stardust, and Candy for hatching Pokemon

Both tickets will cost $5 USD (or local equivalent) each. Trainers can buy just one or both of the tickets, which will be available from Monday, February 19, to Sunday, February 25, in the in-game shop.

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event

During the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO, players can expect to encounter the following Sinnoh starter Pokemon more often in the wild:

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

All three of these starters can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. In addition, some trainers may even encounter their evolved forms:

Grotle

Monferno

Prinplup

Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event

Image via Niantic

There’s a lot going on with raids in the Road to Sinnoh event, so if you love a good raid, this will be a fun event for you. Throughout all days of the event, the following Pokemon will appear in One-Star Raids:

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

In addition, players will see Three-Star Raids featuring:

Grotle

Monferno

Prinplup

The Five-Star Raids for this event will rotate based on the day, with each Pokemon getting a Raid Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time on the day of their event.

Monday, February 19 : Darkrai

: Darkrai Tuesday, February 20: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, February 21: Uxie (Asia), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, & India), or Azelf (The Americas and Greenland)

Uxie (Asia), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, & India), or Azelf (The Americas and Greenland) Thursday, February 22: Heatran

Heatran Friday, February 23: Origin Forme Giratina

All Pokemon appearing in One-Star and Five-Star Raids can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Hatching from 2KM Eggs During the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event

The following Pokemon will hatch from 2KM eggs during the Road to Sinnoh event:

Budew

Chingling

Bonsly

Happiny

Munchlax

Riolu

Mantyke

These Pokemon all have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO, so if you’re looking to snag Shiny versions of these guys, plan to get some walking in during the event!

Event Bonuses for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event

Image via Niantic

Throughout the event, trainers will get the following bonuses:

1/2 hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event

placed in incubators during the event Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 10 from Monday February 19 to Thursday, February 22

from Monday February 19 to Thursday, February 22 Remote Raid Pass limit removed entirely from Friday February 23 to Sunday February 25

Timed & Field Research Tasks for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event

Timed Research tasks during the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh event will lead to encounters with the following Pokemon:

Heatran

Origin Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Darkrai

In addition, players will see themed Field Research tasks will rewards that will “help you prepare for Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh-Global!” If you’re curious to know what that means, so am I, but I’m guessing it’ll be stocking up on various in-game items.

New Avatar Items and Stickers for the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh Event

Image via Niantic

There are a ton of new avatar items coming to the in-game shop for the Road to Sinnoh Event, including:

Giratina Helmet

Giratina Wings

Giratina Jacket

Diamond Clan Outfit

Diamond Clan Boots

Pearl Clan Outfit

Pearl Clan Boots

Team Galactic Outfit

Players will also be able to snag a free avatar item in the form of a GO Tour 2024 tee after the end of the event.

Finally, PokeStops will be handing out Sinnoh-themed stickers during the event, and players can also purchase them from the in-game shop.