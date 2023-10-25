Pokemon Go: All A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research Tasks & Rewards

Giovanni is at it again in Pokemon Go. For the latest Team Rocket Takeover, he’s captured Shadow Regigigas during the Halloween 2023 Event, and players can complete the A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research for a shot at catching it.

All players in Pokemon Go will receive A Shadowy Disturbance when they log into the mobile game, so long as they already don’t have a Team Rocket Special Research in their quest log. This guide covers all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing A Shadowy Disturbance in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Similar to the previous Team Rocket Takeover Special Research tickets, this one is free. Players will need to jump into the game before the end of Pokemon Go’s Halloween Part 2 event, which concludes on October 31, 2023. Giovanni will continue to appear in Pokemon Go, so long as you have the ultimate reward from this Special Research: a Super Rocket Radar. This is issued to the player on the fourth step and is a requirement to track Giovanni down. Otherwise, the Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders will continue to appear.

When working through A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research tasks, these are every task you need to complete in Pokemon Go and the rewards you’ll receive for finishing them.

Task 1

Catch 15 Pokemon – Five Pinap Berries

– Spin Five Poke Stops or Gyms – 10 Poke Balls

– Defeat Three Team Go Rocket Grunts – A Mysterious Component

All Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Phantump Encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Pokemon – Five Pinap Berries

– Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

– Defeat Six Team Go Rocket Grunts – Three Mysterious Components

All Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Pokemon Encounter

Task 3

Defeat Team Rocket Go Leader Arlo – 2,500 XP

– Defeat Team Rocket Go Leader Cliff – 2,500 XP

– Defeat Team Rocket Go Leader Sierra – 2,500 XP

All Rewards: 2,500 XP, 3000 Stardust, and a Super Rocket Radar

Task 4

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Max Potions

– Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Ultra Balls

– Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 6 Max Revives

All Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Pokemon Encounter

Task 5

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

– Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

– Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

All Rewards: 5,000 XP, 3,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries