Pokémon Go: All An Instinctive Hero Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go has arrived, giving you the opportunity to help out the leader of Team Instinct, Spark. He needs your help with a Special Research quest, and there are a handful of tasks you’ll need to do to complete it.

These tasks shouldn’t be too difficult, and they each offer a unique reward that you can add to your collection. It should be building up to the reward of a unique Elekid encounter, which features a special Team Instinct accessory item. This guide covers all An Instinctive Hero Special Research tasks and the rewards you’ll get in Pokémon Go.

How to complete An Instinctive Hero Special Research in Pokémon Go

This Special Research will be available during the An Instinctive Hero event, which will be running from May 2, 2023, at 10 AM to May 8 at 8 PM in your local time zone. These tasks will primarily have you catching Pokémon, hatching eggs, and spinning PokéStops in your local area.

Our instincts are telling us that the team leader Spark could use some research support!



Here’s everything you need to do to complete An Instinctive Hero in Pokémon Go and the rewards you’ll receive for each one.

Task 1

Make five Nice Throws – Five Razz Berries

– Five Razz Berries Catch 20 Pokémon – Five Poké Balls

– Five Poké Balls Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – Exeggcute Encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: An Egg Incubator and 1,500 XP

Task 2

Hatch an Egg – An Incense

– An Incense Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

– 15 Great Balls Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms – Ferroseed Encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 20 Chansey Candy and 2,000 XP

Task 3

Catch 30 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

– 10 Great Balls Earn five Candies walking with your buddy – Five Pinap berries

– Five Pinap berries Hatch three eggs – Chansey encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 2,500 XP and an Elekid encounter

Task 4

Claim Reward – 10 Pinap Berries

– 10 Pinap Berries Claim Reward – 10 Great Balls

– 10 Great Balls Claim Reward – 10 Ultra Balls

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust