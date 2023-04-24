Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero Event: Time, Date & Larvesta Debut

The first Pokémon Go event for May 2023 will be An Instinctive Hero, an Instinct team-themed event. This will be a limited-time event with a handful of rewards you can earn throughout it, along with Larvesta’s Pokémon Go debut.

The event will feature a Special Research story where you can acquire an encounter with Elekid. What makes this Elekid unique is it will have a Spark-themed accessory attached to it, and that carries over to the final evolved forms, Electabuzz and Electivire. This guide covers everything you need to know about the An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s An Instinctive Hero event?

An Instinctive Hero will take place from May 2, 2023, at 10 AM to May 8, 2023, at 8 PM in your local time zone. When this happens, all event bonuses, 7km egg encounters, and Field Research tasks. You should also expect to see Larvesta hatching from select eggs when the event kicks off in your local area.

Our instincts are telling us that the team leader Spark could use some research support!



Get ready to enjoy an all-new event focused on hatching Pokémon—An Instinctive Hero!https://t.co/RYKLje3L3I#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/L4KsDAZsOv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 24, 2023

Every new debut in Pokémon Go’s An Instinctive Hero event

Larvesta will begin appearing in 2k, 5km, and 10km eggs at the beginning of this event. Should you acquire 400 Larvesta candies, those can be used to evolve it into a Volcarona. This will take a good amount of time to complete, so don’t expect it to happen during this event in Pokémon Go.

Larvesta will not appear in the wild, only in eggs.

Can Larvesta & Volcarona be shiny?

With An Instinctive Hero being the debut for Larvesta & Volcarona in Pokémon Go, we can confirm they will not have their shiny forms available. This is the case for every new Pokémon in the mobile game, with a handful of special exceptions.

All Pokémon Go 7km Egg Encounters

For this event, several unique Pokémon are appearing as 7km egg rewards. A handful of select Pokémon will hatch from these eggs, which means exchanging gifts with friends will be vital throughout the event. These are all the Pokémon you should expect to receive from 7km eggs in Pokémon Go.

Axew

Goomy

Happiny

Karrablast

Mantyke

Mime Jr.

Shelmet

Timburr

All Pokémon Go An Instinctive Hero event bonuses

A handful of rewards will be made available to every player who participated in Pokémon Go’s An Instinctive Hero event. These passive bonuses will only remain active during the duration of the event.

Increased chance of shiny Pokémon from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs

Twice as much experience for hatching Pokémon

Twice as much Stardust for hatching Pokémon

All Pokémon Go Field Research Task Encounters

There will be several event-exclusive Field Research tasks that you can acquire from PokéStops and Gyms during Pokémon Go’s An Instinctive Hero event. These are the Pokémon encounters you can expect to receive as rewards for completing them.