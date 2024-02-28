Pokemon GO Battle League: World of Wonders Season Dates and Changes

Recommended Videos

With a new season in Pokemon GO comes a new season in the GO Battle League, and the World of Wonders is no exception. When the new season begins, we’ll have a new series of tournament events and bonuses in the GO Battle League as well.

The Go Battle League lets players compete to increase their rank, and that rank resets at the start of a new season. That means trainers will want to get to battling when the new World of Wonders season begins in the GO Battle League if they want to climb up the ranks. Here’s a look at the GO Battle League tournament schedule and updates for this coming season in Pokemon GO.

GO Battle League World of Wonders Reset Details

Image via Niantic

When the new season in Pokemon GO begins on March 1, players can expect the following start-of-season updates in the GO Battle League:

Players will receive their end-of-season rewards for the prior season from the battle screen

All trainers’ ranks in the GO Battle League will be reset

The rules for ranking up are staying the same this season, so no major changes there.

Go Battle League Schedule for the World of Wonders Season

Throughout the World of Wonders season, we’ll have a packed schedule of different leagues and cups to keep trainers busy with battles. Here’s the full schedule for what to expect with the GO Battle League

Dates GO Battle League: Active Leagues & Cups March 1-March 8 Great League

Electric Cup: Great League Edition March 8-March 15 Ultra League

Spring Cup: Great League Edition March 15-March 22 Master League

Spring Cup: Great League Edition March 22- March 29 Great League

Ultra League

Master League March 29-April 5 Great League

Ultra Premier April 5-April 12 Ultra League

Jungle Cup: Great League April 12-April 19 Master League

Jungle Cup: Great League April 19-April 26 Great League

Ultra League

Master League April 26-May 3 Great League

Master Premier May 3-May 10 Ultra League

Great League Remix May 10-May 17 Master League

Great League Remix May 17-May 24 Catch Cup: Little Edition

Catch Cup: Great League Edition May 24-May 31 Great League

Ultra League

Master League

Special Events in the GO Battle League World of Wonders Season

Image via Niantic

During GO Battle Weekend on Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5, players will get special bonuses for participating in the GO Battle League. These bonuses are:

Quadruple the amount of Stardust from win rewards (not including end-of-set rewards)

Increased maximum number of sets from five to 20, letting players take on a total of 100 battles during the event period

Players in the Pokemon GO Go Battle League can also expect bonuses for the 2024 Pokemon Europe International Championship, Wednesday, April 3 to Sunday, April 7. During this time, players will be able to participate in ten battles per day rather than the standard five.

Go Battle League World of Wonders Season Rank Up Encounters

During the World of Wonders season for the GO Battle League, players will be able to encounter the following Pokemon in guaranteed Rank-Up encounters:

Primape (Rank 1)

Poliwrath (Rank 6)

Deino (Ace Rank)

Goomy (Veteran Rank)

Jangmo-o (Expert Rank)

Pikachu in a Libre costume (Legend Rank)

Deino, Goomy, and Pikachu Libre can be Shiny encounters.

GO Battle League World of Wonders Standard Encounters

Throughout the World of Wonders Season in the GO Battle League, trainers can encounter the following Pokemon at their designated ranks.

Go League Rank Standard Encounter Pokemon Rank 1 Machop

Marill

Gligar

Grubbin

Skwovet* Rank 6 Frillish

Carbink* Rank 11 Alolan Marowak

Lickitung

Phantump

Mareanie* Rank 16 Vullaby

Wooloo*

Falinks* Rank 20+ Raid Bosses currently active in Five-Star Raids Ace Rank Goomy Veteran Rank Deino Expert Rank Jangmo-o*

Most of these Pokemon can be encountered in Shiny versions in Pokemon Go, except for those marked with an asterisk.

Go Battle League Cups for World of Wonders

Image via Niantic

There will be a total of eight different cups during the GO Battle League World of Wonders season. Each cup has different rules and certain Pokemon may be excluded. For the dates that each cup will run, please see the season schedule above.

Here’s what we know about the cups for this coming season.

Electric Cup: Great League Edition

This cup will allow only electric-type Pokemon at or below 1500 CP. The following Pokemon are excluded from participating:

Stunfisk

Heliolisk

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Spring Cup: Great League Edition

The Spring Cup will allow only water, grass, or fairy-type Pokemon that are at or below a 1500 CP. Pokemon excluded from the Spring Cup are:

Mantine

Toxapex

Ultra Premier Cup

For the Ultra Premier Cup, Pokemon have to at or below 2500 CP. Trainers cannot use Legendary or Mythical Pokemon or Ultra Beasts in this competition.

Jungle Cup: Great League Edition

The Jungle Cup will allow entry of Pokemon at or below 1500 CP. The following types are permitted to enter this competition:

Normal

Grass

Electric

Poison

Ground

Flying

Bug

Dark

Excluded Pokemon for the Jungle Cup in the GO Battle League are Gligar and Galarian Stunfisk.

Master Premier Cup

The Master Premier cup does not have a CP limit, making it quite the challenge. However, Legendary Pokemon, Mythical Pokemon, and Ultra Beasts are not permitted to enter.

Great League Remix

Pokemon at or below 1500 CP can enter the Great League Remix. Whichever Pokemon are most used by Trainers at or above the Ace rank in the Great League up to this point will not be eligible to participate in the Remix. In addition, these Pokemon are not allowed:

Alolan Sandslash

Wigglytuff

Lickitung

Lanturn

Azumarill

Umbreon

Skarmory

Vigoroth

Medicham

Whiscash

Altaria

Registeel

Deoxys (Defense Form)

Bastiodon

Galarian Stunfisk

Talonflame

Trevenant

Charjabug

Skeledirge

Clodsire

Catch Cup: World of Wonders: Little Edition

This cup is centered on those little Pokemon you snagged during the current season. Pokemon at or below 500 CP can enter the Catch Cup: Little Edition, and they must be critters you caught during the World of Wonders season.

Catch Cup: World of Wonders: Great Edition

This cup also focuses on the Pokemon you caught during the current season, but with a higher CP cap of 1500 CP. You can only use Pokemon caught during the Pokemon GO World of Wonders season in this cup.

Go Battle League New Attacks for World of Wonders

Image via Niantic

This season, trainers will be able to use some new attacks in the GO Battle League. Here are the three new fast attacks, along with the Pokemon that can learn them.

Metal Sound

This fast attack has a power of three in trainer battles and six in gyms and raids. It can be learned by:

Magnemite

Magneton

Wormadam (Trash Cloak)

Bronzong

Magnezone

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Psywave

This fast attack has a power of three in trainer battles and four in gyms and raids. The following Pokemon can learn Psywave in Pokemon GO:

Mr. Mine

Misdreavus

Lunatone

Solrock

Mismagius

Inkay

Malamar

Sand Attack

Sand Attack has a power of two in trainer battles and four in gyms and raids. Of the new fast attacks for the GO League, it has the most Pokemon that will be able to learn it. They are:

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Alolan Diglet

Alolan Dugtrio

Zizagoon

Linoone

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Cacnea

Cacturne

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Furfour

Sandygast

Palossand

At the start of the new season, the GO Battle League often makes changes to how moves work in battle. This season has five moves that will be tweaked.

Shadow Bone will have a slight power increase in trainer battles, shifting from 75 power to 80 power.

will have a slight power increase in trainer battles, shifting from 75 power to 80 power. Brick Break will have an energy cost increase and will also now be guaranteed to lower the defense of the opponent by one stage.

will have an energy cost increase and will also now be guaranteed to lower the defense of the opponent by one stage. Cross Chop will be increased in power from 50 to 55 in trainer battles.

will be increased in power from 50 to 55 in trainer battles. Aqua Tail will also move from 50 power to 55 power in trainer battles.

will also move from 50 power to 55 power in trainer battles. Water Pulse will increase from 70 power to 80 power in trainer battles and will have a decreased energy cost.

The World of Wonders season will also bring some expansions to which Pokemon can learn certain moves.