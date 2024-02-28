Pokemon GO World of Wonders Season: Dates, Pokemon Debuts, and Seasonal Bonuses

We now have more details about the next Pokemon GO season, World of Wonders, including new Community Day dates and Pokemon debuts!

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Season Details

A new season is coming in Pokemon GO, and Niantic just released the first details on what we can expect from the World of Wonders. Per usual, we’ll see some new Pokemon debuts, featured Pokemon for the season, and other surprises throughout the next few months.

When we got the first teaser for the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO, fans were a bit skeptical given the inclusion of only Kanto Pokemon. However, it looks like the season won’t focus just on Gen 1, with featured Pokemon from across the generations involved in the event. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the next season in Pokemon GO.

When Is the World of Wonders Season in Pokemon GO?

The World of Wonders season starts on March 1 and will run through June 1 2024. In other words, we’re basically there already!

Events for the next few months will be a part of this season, as will our community days. There are plenty of exciting changes that will keep the game feeling fresh as the season turns over.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research Featuring Poipole

Ultra Beast Pokemon GO World of Wonders
The Special Research story for the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO will feature the Ultra Beast Pokemon, Poipole.

According to Niantic, players will “be able to adventure and bond” with this Pokemon across the season. The new Special Research story will be available starting on March 1 and players can claim it at any point until the season ends on June 1.

Pokemon Debuts in the Pokemon GO World of Wonders Season

In addition to Poipole, we will also see the Pokemon GO debut of several Paldean Pokemon as part of our first event in March, the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons Celebration Event.

The debut Pokemon featured in this event are Charcadet, Armarogue, and Ceruledge. A new Pikachu costume is also coming to Pokemon GO in the form of Pikachu in Cap’s hat.

In addition, new Shadow Pokemon will make their debut in Shadow Raids. We will see Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Suicine in Five Star Raids, including the debut of Shiny Suicine, Shiny Raikou, and Shiny Entei.

Paid Season Ticket for Pokemon GO World of Wonders

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Paid Season Ticket
There will be an optional paid season ticket for the World of Wonders season, which includes Pokemon encounters, a new avatar item, and seasonal Timed Research.

The exact details for the ticket haven’t been announced, but if the image from the news post is any indication, we will see Beedrill, Galarian Slowpoke, and Cacturne as part of the paid ticket. It also looks like the avatar item will be a hat themed after Poipole.

The ticket isn’t yet available in the in-app store or Pokemon GO web store, but will likely be available at the start of the new season on March 1.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Community Day Dates

Get out your calendars, Pokemon GO fans, because we’ve got our next few Community Day dates! We will have Pokemon GO Community Days on the following days this season:

  • March 16
  • April 7 (Community Day Classic)
  • April 20
  • May 19

The featured Pokemon for these Community Day events haven’t yet been revealed, so stay tuned for more details!

Pokemon GO Field Research
With the changing of the seasons in Pokemon GO, we get an influx of different Pokemon appearing as encounter rewards for Field Research. Field Research tasks for the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO will lead to encounters with these Pokemon:

  • Hisuian Sneasel
  • Furfrou
  • Goomy
  • Sandygast
  • Jangmo-O
  • Dubwool

Of these, only the first three can currently be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

We’ll also see some turnover in terms of the Pokemon that appear in wild encounters across different areas. There’s a lot to cover here, so let’s break it out by the different areas so you know where to go to hunt for all those Pokemon we haven’t seen in a little while.

AreaNew Seasonal Pokemon Encounters
CitiesTogetic
Gardevoir
Delcatty*
Gulpin
Stunky
Purrloin
Scraggy
ForestsJumpluff*
Absol
Elgyem
Phantump
Dewpider
Fomantis
Pawmi*
MountainsMagcargo*
Phanpy
Nosepass
Medicham
Duskull
Carbink*
Noibat
Beaches / WaterQuaqsire*
Shuckle
Surskit
Clamperl
Inkay
Clauncher
Tadbulb*
Northern HemisphereHisuian Growlithe
Mawile
Bagon
Snivy
Tepig
Oshawott
Litleo
Southern HemisphereHisuian Voltorb
Chikorita
Cyndaquil
Totodile
Skarmory
Larvitar
Electrike

Pokemon indicated with an asterisk can’t be Shiny, but all the rest are game for your Shiny hunting goals. Every area has “and more!” listed, which means Niantic is keeping a few Pokemon encounter surprises in store for trainers.

Pokemon Go eggs
Egg-hatching fans, we’ve got some new options for what will hatch from those eggs during the World of Wonders season. Let’s break it down by the egg distance.

Egg DistanceFeatured Pokemon
2 KMTogepi
Gothita
Solosis
Larvesta*
Fletchling
5 KMLickitung
Sableye
Roggenrola
Larvesta*
Skrelp
5 KM (Adventure Sync)Gligar
Mantyke
Tirtouga
Archen
Phantump
7 KMAlolan Vulpix
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarian Farfetch’d
Paldean Wooper
Galarian Stunfisk
7 KM (Routes)Hisuian Growlithe
Paldean Wooper
Hisuian Sneasel
Pawniard
10 KMLarvesta*
Goomy
Turtonator
Charcadet*
Frigibax*
10 KM (Adventure Sync)Dratini
Deino
Goomy
Turtonator
Jangmo-o*

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Season Bonuses

Throughout the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO, trainers will get the following special seasonal bonuses:

  • Increased damage for Pokemon participating in raids with friends
  • One extra free raid pass per day when spinning photo discs at gyms
  • Increased XP for winning One-Star and Three-Star Raids, including Shadow Raids

Looks like this season’s bonuses have a pretty raid-centered theme, so get out there and enjoy your raids if you can.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Battle League Updates & Schedule

Pokemon GO Battle League World of Wonders Season
New seasons in Pokemon GO also bring new events in the Pokemon GO Battle League. The new Battle League season begins on March 1 at 1 PM PST.

With the end of the previous season, players will receive end-of-season rewards for the previous season and will have their Battle League Rank reset. Requirements to rank up for this season will be the same as last season.

This season will bring a new schedule for the GO Battle League, as well as new rewards, encounters, and avatar items. It’s so much info, we’re breaking it out into another guide on its own.

