Pokemon Go: Best Moveset for Arboliva

There are several Pokemon you can add to your roster while playing Pokemon Go. One of the Pokemon from the Paldea region that you might consider using is Arboliva, the final form of Smoliv. Arboliva is a unique Grass and Normal-type Pokemon that you might want to get for your team’s composition.

When adding Arboliva to your team, there are several things you want to consider, such as the best stats and what attacks you should teach it. This guide covers the best moveset for Arboliva in Pokemon Go, and if it’s a good choice, you should be using it.

The Best Moveset for Arboliva in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Arboliva is a Grass and Normal-type Pokemon. It will be weak against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves in Pokemon Go, but it is resistant against Electric, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. Unfortunately, while Arboliva’s overall typing is good, it lacks a diverse set of attacks. A majority of its moves are Grass-type, at least the best ones. However, you can swap one of them out for a similar attack that gives it a Ground-type choice, which does help a bit.

Arboliva can have a maximum CP of 2,959, an attack of 184, a defense of 161, and a stamina of 158. Because of its higher attack, I recommend keeping it as an aggressive Pokemon, which you primarily use on your team to fight against your opponent rather than a defensive option. It would be a good idea to use it as a Switch option perfect to counter any Pokemon that is weak to Grass-types in Pokemon Go, such as Swampert, Poliwrath, Regirock, and several others you’d find in the Great League.

Now, let’s look at the various moves that Arboliva can learn in Pokemon Go.

All Arboliva Fast Attacks in Pokemon Go

Magical Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 3 energy per turn (3.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Razor Leaf (Grass-type) – 10 damage and 2 energy per turn (5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Between these three choices, I would recommend going with Razor Leaf. Although Magical Leaf does provide more overall energy for Arboliva in Pokemon Go, the fact that Razor Leaf is a much faster attack makes it a standout option. Unfortunately, Tackle is thrown to the wayside given the strength of these two Grass-type moves, and I would not consider teaching to Arboliva.

All Arboliva Charged Attacks in Pokemon Go

Earth Power (Ground-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defense by one rank)

Seed Bomb (Grass-type) – 60 damage and 45 energy

Next, we have Arboliva’s Charged Attacks. You also only have three options to pick from, and of these three, I’m going to lean more towards you using Earth Power and Seed Bomb. Thankfully, Earth Power and Energy Ball are essentially the same moves, and you only swap out the typings to make them different. Although Arboliva gets a small amount of boosted attack damage when using Grass-type moves, it’s more important to have several unique attacks, rather than having it only use Grass-type attacks in your Pokemon Go battles.

The best moveset you should teach Arobliva in Pokemon Go is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged attacks Earth Power and Seed Bomb.

Is Arboliva Good in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, Arboliva is not the best Grass-type Pokemon that you could be using in Pokemon Go. You’d likely want to use it in the Great or Ultra Leagues, but even then, in those limited capacities, it’s going to struggle against the other Pokemon that regularly make an appearance in these competitions. Arboliva might have the potential to do something decent in the future, but it needs a more diverse moveset to genuinely stand out, and it could also make for a future Shadow Pokemon, providing a decent boost to its Attack power.