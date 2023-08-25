Pokemon Go: Best Moveset for Carbink & Is It Good

Carbink is the starting form of Diancie in Pokemon, but it’s a viable choice in Pokemon Go. Although it does not have the highest stats or the best moves, Carbink is a surprisingly robust Pokemon that many have been using in the Great League.

It will be making its notable debut in Pokemon Go during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, and it’s a perfect time for everyone to add it to their roster. This guide covers the best moveset to teach Carbink and what makes it good in Pokemon Go.

The Best Moveset for Carbink in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Carbink is a Rock and Fairy-type Pokemon. It’s a unique pairing in Pokemon Go, making it weak against Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, and Normal-type attacks. It does take a lot of damage from Steel-type moves, which you’ll want to be on the lookout for when using this Pokemon against other players, but those types don’t appear too often in the Great League, where Carbink will flourish the most.

Unfortunately, because of its stats, Carbink will exclusively be used in the Great League. I know it won’t do well in the Ultra League, but that means Carbink will always be suitable for Pokemon Go’s Great League and any exclusive Themed Cups it can enter.

The Best Fast Move for Carbink in Pokemon Go

Rock Throw (Rock-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

– 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns Tackle (Normal-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

When it comes to picking out Carbink’s Fast Move, I’m going to recommend going with Rock Throw. It’s a far stronger move than Tackle, which is relatively basic. Tackle is a decent choice if you have no other option, but Rock Throw has an added boost because Carbink does more damage as a Rock-type Pokemon.

The one downside is that it provides Carbink with less energy in Pokemon Go, which I normally lean towards for my build. However, the energy difference between Rock Throw and Tackle is significant enough to recommend Tackle. Rock Throw is the way to go for nearly every Carbink build in Pokemon Go.

The Best Charged Moves for Carbink in Pokemon Go

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

– 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank) Power Gem (Rock-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

– 80 damage and 60 energy Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Next, we have Carbink’s Charged Moves. These are the more powerful attacks that require you to build up energy before using, and you only have to pick from two of these three choices. Given the options we have, I recommend going with Moonblast and Rock Slide. Although Rock Slide does not do as much damage as Power Gem, it requires 15 more energy than Rock Slide does, meaning Carbink can’t use it as often, and the two attacks are relatively close in damage.

The best moveset you can teach Carbink in Pokemon Go is the fast move, Rock Throw, and the charge moves are going to be Moonblast and Rock Slide. This combination can turn Carbink into a powerful Pokemon in the Great League and is a highly sought-after choice.

Is Carbink Good in Pokemon Go?

When it comes to using Carbink, it’s exclusively good in the Great League and any Themed Cups it can participate in for Pokemon Go. It’s not the best choice outside of this competition, so you won’t consider using it in the Ultra League, Master League, or too often against Team Rocket or in Raids. However, Carbink is a beast in the Great League, and I cannot recommend it enough.

Carbink’s entire moveset is similar to its evolved form, Diancie. The two share identical movesets, but what sets them apart in Pokemon Go is the Great League, where Carbink can shine, but Diancie struggles in the other, stronger leagues, such as the Ultra and Master Leagues.