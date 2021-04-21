Pokémon Go Community Day date and Pokémon for May 2021

Each month, the Community Day event celebrates a particular Pokémon in Pokémon Go. There’s a six-hour event where the Pokémon spawns throughout the world, and players can easily catch it with an increased chance of it being a shiny version. If players evolve it into its final form, the Pokémon learns an exclusive move it otherwise could not. These moves are typically better than the original moveset it could acquire, giving it more variety for battling in raids and against other players.

This is what we know about the Pokémon Go Community Day for May 2021.

What is the Pokémon for May 2021 Community Day?

At the time of this writing, we do not know what Pokémon will focus on for the May 2021 Community Day event. We’ll have to wait to see if the Pokémon Go twitter page provides any hints to it as it did for Fletching, March 2021’s Community Day Pokémon. Although, we received no additional details about April 2021’s Community Day, which featured Snivy.

We’re hoping for another Battle League changing Pokémon. Fletching’s final evolution, Talonflame, learned incinerate if you evolved it before the end of the event. This powerful Fire-type fast move surged Talonflame up through the Great and Ultra Leagues charts, giving it far more use than it previously had before the new type change.

What is the May 2021 Community Day date?

The date for the May 2021 Community Day has not been shared. We’ll learn these details once we learn about the Pokémon details. We’re hoping for a Community Day closer to the middle of the month, and if so, we can expect it to happen on the weekend of May 8 or May 15. The time will remain the same where the effects of the Community Day will happen from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone.