Pokemon Go: How to Get Meteorites & Mega Evolve Rayquaza

Mega Pokemon are some of the best Pokemon you can get while playing Pokemon Go. They’re incredibly powerful, although you can only use them every so often. However, having them stashed in your inventory is a good idea, and one of the better ones to add to your collection is Mega Rayquaza.

Mega Rayquaza is unlike the other Mega Pokemon in that there are a few requirements that you need to meet before one can go through the Mega evolution. One of these requirements is finding Meteorites, and these are tricky to track down. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Meteorites and how to Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon Go.

Where to Find Meteorites in Pokemon Go

Meteorites will not be an easy item to acquire in Pokemon Go. Right now, they only appear during the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event. They originally appeared during the special in-person event weekends, and then they’re appearing during the global event, set to occur from August 26, 2023, to August 27, 2023.

They are set as rewards for completing the Special Timed Research that Pokemon Go ticket holders for Go Fest 2023 can acquire. If you do not have these Special Research tasks, unfortunately, acquiring the Meteorites won’t happen. However, they might appear later in the future in other Pokemon Go events that have yet to be announced. They will likely also appear in Special Research tasks.

The only Pokemon in Pokemon Go that can use these Meteorites is Rayquaza. When you get it to one, it learns the move Dragon Ascent, which unlocks Rayquaza’s Mega Evolution. Without this item, Rayquaza will not be able to Mega Evolve.

How to Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon Go

The big requirements for Rayquaza to Mega Evolve in Pokemon Go are to ensure it’s received a Meteorite and knows the move, Dragon Ascent. This is a powerful, Charged Attack move exclusive to Rayquaza, and it should have the chance to Mega Evolve. The last step you need to complete is rounding up the Mega Rayquaza Energy.

You can earn Mega Rayquaza Energy by challenging it to Mega Raids. These will appear in Pokemon Go at set times, debuting during Pokemon Go Fest 2023. These initially occurred in the in-person events, and later in the global Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event. So long as you have at least one Rayquaza with Dragon Ascent and Mega Rayquaza Energy, it should be able to Mega Evolve.