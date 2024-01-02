Pokemon Go January 2024 Porygon Community Day Classic: Date, Porygon-Z Featured Attack, and More

Pokemon Go is taking things virtual with the first Community Day Classic for 2024. The featured Pokemon for our first Community Day Classic for 2024 will be the futuristic Porygon.

Porygon will be the star of the show, with more frequent appearances in the wild and a special featured attack for its evolution, Porygon-Z. And yes, Porygon can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, so now’s a great time to snag that purple Porygon you’ve been eyeing. Let’s break down all the details so you can plan ahead for January’s Pokemon Go Community Day Classic.

When Is Pokemon Go January Community Day Classic?

Image via Niantic

Porygon Community Day Classic in Pokemon Go will be Saturday, January 20 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Featured Attack for Porygon-Z During Pokemon Go Community Day Classic

Trainers who evolve their Porygon to its final evolution during the event or for the two hours following will get a Porygon-Z that knows a special featured charged attack: Tri Attack.

Tri-Attack has a power of 65 in trainer battles and has a chance to lower the attack and defense stats of opposing Pokemon. In gyms and raids, Tri-Attack has a power of 75.

Special Research Story for Pokemon Go January Community Day Classic

The Porygon Community Day Classic will feature a Special Research Story. Trainers can buy a ticket for the event-exclusive Special Research in the in-game shop for $1 USD, or the equivalent in their local currency.

Players can also gift these Pokemon Go research tickets to friends as long as they’re Great Friends or higher by using the Gift button in the in-game shop.

Pokemon Go January Community Day Classic Event Bonuses

During the January Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, trainers will enjoy the following bonuses:

Triple XP for catching Pokemon

Lure modules and incense will last for three hours during the event

Taking snapshots during the event will result in a “surprise”

Pokemon Go January Community Day Classic Timed Research & Field Research

Image via Niantic

In addition to the paid Pokemon Go Special Research, the January Community Day Classic event will feature Timed Research and Field Research tasks.

The Timed Research, available between 2 PM and 7 PM local time, will award three Upgrades and three Sinnoh Stones. These are the items you’ll need to evolve your Porygon to Porygon2 and Porygon-Z if you want that special charged attack.

Players will also see special Community Day Classic-themed Field Research tasks that offer rewards like encounters with Porygon, stardust, and great balls.

Pokemon Go January Community Day Classic Event Bundles & Showcases

During January’s Community Day Classic, trainers will have the option to purchase some exclusive event bundles & boxes.

The Pokemon Go web store will feature a Community Day Classic Box, which includes 120 Ultra Balls, 15 silver Pinap berries, six basic incubators, and one incense. This box costs $9.99 USD (or local equivalent).

In the Pokemon Go in-game shop, there will be two event bundles to choose from. For 1,350 PokeCoins, trainers will get 50 Ultra Balls, five super incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five lucky eggs. For 480 PokeCoins, trainers can get 30 Ultra Balls, one incense, three super incubators, and one lure module.

In addition, Porygon Community Day Classic will feature PokeStop showcases.