Pokemon Go Master League Strategy Guide – Best Teams for October 2023

The Master League has returned to Pokemon Go. You’ll have the chance to participate in the Master League competition against other players, bringing the best Pokemon you’ve captured and trained while exploring your local neighborhoods.

When participating in the Master League, you want to bring the best of the best Pokemon you have, but some teams are better than others. You’ll find that particular matchups are more favorable, giving you an edge against your opponent. This guide covers the best teams you can use in Pokemon Go’s Master League Competition for October 2023.

The Best Teams for Pokemon Go’s Master League

Image via the Pokémon Company

When it comes to creating a team for Pokemon Go’s Master League, you can only use three Pokemon. These Pokemon can be at any level, and there are no limitations on what type they are, or if they’re mythical or legendary. Nearly everything goes with The Master League, and that means you need to be prepared for anything. These are the five best teams I highly recommend you use in Pokemon Go’s Master League.

Rayquaza, Ursaluna, and Florges

The first team we have features Rayquaza, a newly powerful Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon that has been soaring through the ranks in Pokemon Go. Previously only a preferred PvE Pokemon, the many changes to its moveset and added move pool have turned Rayquaza into a powerhouse, and you’ll want to bring Usaluna and Florges along with it to the Master League.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail (fast move), Breaking Swipe, and Dragon Ascent

Ursaluna: Tackle (fast move), Ice Punch, and High Horsepower

Florges: Fairy Wind (fast move), Disarming Voice, and Moonblast

Groudon, Gyarados, and Lugia

For this team, we’re focusing on Groudon, easily one of the best Master League Pokemon you can use in Pokemon Go. It’s always been a standout choice that many players have used, and it’s one I’ve always found as a solid option, especially in the Master League. For support, Gyarados and Lugia are a powerful duo, with Gyarados being one of the better Water-types, only second to Kyogre.

Groudon: Mud Shot (fast move), Precipice Blades, and Fire Punch

Gyarados: Dragon Breath (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Crunch

Lugia: Dragon Tail (fast move), Sky Attack, and Aeroblast

Dragonite, Mewtwo (Shadow), and Mamoswine

Now, for this team, another Pokemon I want to highlight is Dragonite, a powerful Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon. Although you can use the Shadow version of Dragonite, I prefer having only one Shadow on a Pokemon Go team, and I’d like to push for Mewtwo to have the Shadow form, because of its raw power and terrifying moveset. You can round out this team with the standard Mamoswine.

Dragonite: Dragon Breath (fast move), Dragon Claw, and Superpower

Mewtwo (Shadow): Psycho Cut (fast move), Psystrike, and Shadow Ball

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, and High Horsepower

Zygarde (Complete), Snorlax (Shadow), and Metagross

The next team highlights the newly added Zygarde, a powerful Dragon and Ground-type Pokemon that soared through the ranks unsurprisingly. This is one of the early times you can use it in Pokemon Go’s Master League, and I highly encourage you not to miss this chance. You can team it up with the shadow version of Snorlax and Metagross as the Closer.

Zygarde (Complete): Dragon Tail (fast move), Crunch, and Earthquake

Snorlax (Shadow): Lick (fast move), Body Slam, and Superpower

Metagross: Bullet Punch (fast move), Meteor Mash, and Earthquake

Baxcalibur, Landorus (Therian), and Golisopod

The last team I want to highlight for Pokemon Go’s Master League features Baxcalibur. Although it is an Ice-type, one of the weaker types you can use in the Pokemon series, Baxcalibur’s moveset and stats make up for this, giving it a decent edge, especially if you team it up with the Therian version of Landorus, and Golisopod. Depending on what works for you, you can swap out Landorus and Golisopod for the Closer choice.