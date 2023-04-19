Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

The Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research has arrived. It will be available at the event’s start, and you can work through these tasks to earn multiple rewards. Many of these tasks have to do with the Pokémon appearing during the weekly event, giving you the chance to find them in the wild.

This Timed Research will only appear for a limited time, so you’ll need to act fast to acquire all of the potential rewards. Here’s what you need to know about all tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research.

How to Complete the Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research

Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 event begins on April 20, 2023, at 10 AM and continues until April 26, 2023, at 10 PM in your local area. This should give you enough time to complete all the tasks, with the primary focus beigng to catch Pokémon using berries and having a Buddy Pokémon.

Here’s every task you need to complete Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 Timed Research and its associated rewards.

Task 1

Use five berries when catching Pokémon – A Drilbur encounter

Feed your buddy five times – Five Pinap Berries

Take five snapshots of your buddy – Trubbish encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Star Piece

Task 2

Use seven berries when catching Pokémon – Trubbish encounter

Earn five hearts with your buddy – 10 Nanab Berries

Play with your buddy – Bounsweet encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one incense

Task 3

Use nine berries when catching Pokémon – Drilbur encounter

Earn two Candies exploring with your buddy Pokémon – Grimer encounter

Use an Incense – Bounsweet encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 10 Razz Berries

Task 4

Use five berries to help catch Pokémon – Binacle encounter

Earn three candies while exploring with your buddy – Drilbur encounter

Receive a Souvenir from your buddy in Pokémon Go – Bounsweet encounter

All Pokémon Go Rewards: 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and 15 Ultra Balls