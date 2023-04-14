Pokémon Go: Sustainability Week 2023 Event – Dates, Debuts, Raids, & Bonuses

The arrival of spring is here, and Pokémon Go is celebrating it by bringing in Sustainability Week 2023. This event will be happening for a limited time, featuring a handful of new Pokémon, multiple bonuses, and several raids appearing throughout the week.

The most notable addition to the game for Sustainability Week is the debut of Bounsweet, and it will be appearing in the wild for a short time. Here’s what you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 event.

When is Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 event?

Niantic has confirmed that Sustainability Week 2023 will only happen for six days, starting on April 20, 2023, at 10 AM and ending on April 26, 2023, at 8 PM in your local area. During this time, several unique Pokémon will have increased spawning timers and multiple bonuses will be enabled.

Every new debut in Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023 event

There are three Pokémon making their debut in Pokémon Go during Sustainability Week 2023: Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena. Steenee is the evolved form of Bounsweet, and Tsareena is the final form. You can evolve Bounsweet into Steenee by using 25 Bounsweet Candies, and Steenee will become Tsareena by using 100 Bounsweet Candies.

Can Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena be Shiny?

Because these three Pokémon will debut in Pokémon Go, we can confirm that Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena cannot be shiny. Nearly every Pokémon that arrives to the mobile game for the first time does not have their shiny version, but there have been exceptions to this rule before.

All Pokémon Go Wild Encounters for Sustainability Week 2023

There will be a handful of Pokémon with increased spawns in Pokémon Go during Sustainability Week 2023.

Binacle

Bounsweet

Cottonee

Drilbur

Dwebble

Foongus

Froakie

Larvitar

Petilil

Shellder

Squirtle

Wailmer

All Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2023 Event Bonuses

All players who use Pokémon Go during Sustainability Week 2023 will gain access to a handful of bonuses.

Buddy Pokémon at Great Buddy or higher bring leaf-wrapped gifts more often, which contain berries, and they could have a Silver PInap Berry

Buddy Pokémon at Ultra Buddy or higher have an increased chance to bring souvenirs

Buddy Pokémon remain on the map longer after being fed

It takes 1/2 the distance to earn hearts with buddy Pokémon

All Raids for Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2023

A handful of unique raids will appear during the Sustainability Week 2023 event, but we’ll learn those as we draw closer to it.