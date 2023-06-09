Pokemon Go: The Best Moveset for Haxorus

Haxorus has been a favorite for Pokemon Go players for quite some time. Its popularity stems from its original appearance in Gen 5, where its base evolution Axew was seen as the companion Pokemon of protagonist Iris. Unfortunately, it’s a Dragon-type, which is extremely frustrating to track down in Pokemon Go.

Once a Pokemon Go trainer has tracked down and captured an Axew, they will have the chance to evolve it and access Haxorus’ powerful Moveset. Like all species in Pokemon Go, Haxorus is limited on how many moves it can learn, but if the slots are filled properly, it will be a monster in battle. Below are some tips to take advantage of Haxorus’ moveset.

Haxorus’ Best Moveset & All Moves in Pokemon Go

Haxorus is a Dragon-type Pokemon, and in Pokemon Go it is weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks, but it is resistant against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. The unfortunate thing is that Haxorus is only a Dragon-type, and it does not have any typing to potentially boost it in battle.

Regardless of this, Haxorus’ overall stats and moveset make it an exceptionally good choice, especially when competing in the Master League. I’ve found that while it can be easy to counter, I like to use Haxorus as the strong attacker in my line-up and prepare it to counter any of the core Pokemon that could appear in the Battle League, but I have to make sure I’m protecting it from any Fairy or Dragon-types that frequently appear in this competition.

These are all the attack moves Haxorus can learn in Pokemon Go. I’m going to cover all of its attacks, and which one you need to pick for each category.

The Best Fast Move for Haxorus in Pokemon Go

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

When picking Haxorus’ fast move in Pokemon Go, I found it best to go with is Counter. This solid Fighting-type move is perfect for use against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, or Steel-type Pokemon. Unfortunately, it doesn’t do too much damage to Fairy-types, which could be a large hang-up for some players.

I found that Counter was a better choice than Dragon Tail because it’s a shorter attack and provides slightly more energy per turn. Counter in Pokemon Go is a superior choice because of this, and a Haxorus in battle can use its charged attacks far more often, which is where the real damage happens in a fight.

The Best Charged Attack for Haxorus in Pokemon Go

Breaking Swipe (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy per turn (100% chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank)

50 damage and 35 energy per turn (100% chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank) Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

50 damage and 35 energy Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

120 damage and 65 energy Night Slash (Dark-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks)

50 damage and 35 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks) Surf (Water-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

Next is to pick the charged attack for Haxorus, and there are two choices you can make in Pokemon Go. Between all of the options, I believe Breaking Swipe and Night Slash are the real winners in this category. Some players might want to swap out Night Slash for Surf, as it does standard damage to Fairy-type Pokemon, the real threat to Haxorus, especially in the Master League.

However, some players might want to stick with my choice of Night Slash because of the low energy requirement and the damage it can do. It’s a reasonably good Dark-type move that can counter the notoriously Ghost-type Pokemon and any Psychic-types that could appear in the Master League.

The best moveset you should teach Haxorus in Pokemon Go is the fast move Counter and the charged attacks Breaking Swipe and Night Slash. These are my preferred picks for this Pokemon, and I believe these are the best choices you can make if you attempt to use a Haxorus in the Master League.