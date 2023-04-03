Pokémon Go: The best Ribombee moveset

Making sure you have a suitable Pokémon is important in Pokémon Go. They need to have a good amount of stats and an even better moveset. The same goes for Ribombee, and there are several choices you can potentially pick when it comes to this Pokémon for the attacks it should learn.

Although there are several moves that Ribombee can learn, some of these attacks are going to be better than others. You’ll want to optimize these attacks to get the most out of this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Ribombee in Pokémon Go.

Ribombee’s Best Moveset in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Ribombee is a Bug and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves but resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type moves. It’s an extremely niche Pokémon, so you must be careful when using it on your team. It debuts during the Spring into Spring 2023 event for Pokémon Go.

These are all the moves Ribombee can learn in Pokémon Go.

All Ribombee Fast Moves in Pokémon Go

Fairy Wind (Fairy-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Struggle Bug (Bug-type) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Your best choice when it comes to picking out the fast move is going to be Fairy Wind. It’s a Fairy-type move that can do an okay amount of damage, but its true power is with how much energy it can give Ribombee, allowing it to use its charged attacks more often. This is critical because Ribombee’s charged attacks require a good amount of energy.

All Ribombee Charged Attacks in Pokémon Go

Bug Buzz (Bug-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy (30% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by one rank)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

You can pick two charged attacks to Ribombee, and there are only two choices to choose from: Bug Buzz and Dazzling Gleam. Between the two, we’d recommend going with Bug Buzz as the primary charged attack, but Dazzling Gleam is an excellent backup choice and a solid second choice. The problem with Dazzling Gleam is that it’s another Fairy-type move, similar to Ribombee’s fast move. This limits Ribombee overall, unfortunately.

The best moveset you can pick from Ribombee is the fast move Fairy Wind and the charged moves Bug Buzz and Dazzling Gleam.

On top of a limited charged attack moveset, these choices require a lot of energy. Ribombee does not have any charged moves that require less energy, which makes it a subpar Pokémon option. Hopefully, Ribombee can receive additional moves to make it a more viable choice in the Great Leagues, and it has a chance to shine in the specialized Pokémon Go Battle League Cups.