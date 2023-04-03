Pokémon Go: Spring into Spring 2023 Event: Dates, Debuts, Raids & Bonuses

The Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event welcomes the arrival of April, ushering in Easter and the substantial weather changes happening worldwide. The Spring into Spring 2023 event sees the debut of Cutiefly and Ribombee as they made their release for the first time.

Alongside the arrival of these two Pokémon, players can expect to receive multiple bonuses, a Spring into Spring Collection event, unique Field Research tasks, and exclusive costumed Pokémon that have the chance to be shiny. Here’s everything you need to know about the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring 2023 event?

Image via the Pokémon Company

Players can jump in on the Pokémon Go 2023 Spring into Spring event from Tuesday, April 4 at 10 AM local time to Monday, April 10 at 8 PM local time.

During this time, all of the special debuts, wild encounters, and Spring into Spring Raid challenges will be active for fans to participate in.

Every new debut in Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring event

The two Pokémon making their debut are going to be Cutiefly and Rimbombee. These are two Bug and Fairy-type Pokémon, and you’ll have a chance to encounter Cutiefly in the wild during the event. You’ll need to earn at least 50 Cutiefly Candies to evolve one into Rimbombee.

Can Cutiefly & Rimbombee be Shiny?

Players may also wonder if the adorable little Bug-type will be able to appear Shiny. Unfortunately, we can confirm that Cutiefly and Ribombee will not have their Shiny versions appearing during the event, which means they will likely have these release in another year or two.

Pokémon Go costume appearances for Spring into Spring

There is a handful of Pokémon that will have exclusive costumes for the exciting springtime event — including every Eeveelution. These costumed Pokémon will only appear during the Spring into Spring event and disappear when it concludes.

Buneary wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Chansey wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Happiny wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Pichu adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Raichu adorned with cheery blossoms

Togepi wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Togetic wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Vapreon adorned with cherry blossoms

Flareon adorned with cherry blossoms

Jolteon adorned with cherry blossoms

Espeon adorned with cherry blossoms

Umbreon adorned with cherry blossoms

Leafeon adorned with cherry blossoms

Glaceon adorned with cherry blossoms

Sylveon adorned with cherry blossoms

All Pokémon Go wild encounters for Spring into Spring

Alongside the typical Pokémon appearing in your area during the Rising Heroes season, several Pokémon will also be spawning as you explore your local neighborhoods.

Buneary wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Bunnelby (Shiny)

Chansey wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Cutiefly

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Jigglypuff (Shiny)

Marill (Shiny)

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Togetic wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Whismur (Shiny)

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring event bonuses

These bonuses will be in effect throughout the event, making it easier to earn additional rewards while catching several Pokémon, regardless if you directly participate in the event.

Egg Hatch Distance cut by half during the event period

Lucky eggs last for one hour

Twice as much Hatching candy

All Raids for Pokémon Go Spring into Spring

For players who plan to participate in raids, you can grab a friend or two to go after these Pokémon as they appear in one-star, three-star, and five-star raids during Spring into Spring.

One-star Raids Cutiefly Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny) Jigglypuff (Shiny) Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Three-star Raids Alolan Exeggutor (Shiny) Chansey wearing a flower crown (Shiny) Exeggutor Togetic wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Five-star Raids Lugia (Shiny)

Mega Raids Mega Lopunny (Shiny)



All Pokémon Go 2km Egg features for Spring into Spring

If you acquire a 2km egg during the Spring into Spring event, these Pokémon have the chance to hatch from them. You will need to acquire these eggs from PokéStops or Gyms.

Azurill (Shiny)

Cutiefly

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (Shiny)

Happiny wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

Munchlax (Shiny)

Pichu adorned with cherry blossom (Shiny)

Riolu (Shiny)

Togepi wearing a flower crown (Shiny)

And that is it for the Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 event. Players will have plenty of opportunities to catch adorable new companions for their teams, add new entries into Pokedexs, and enjoy the weather as it starts to warm up. Hopefully, more exciting events will be announced in the coming weeks to fuel trainer adventures.