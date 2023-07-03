Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party – Dates, Bonuses, & All Encounters

Pokemon Go has been an active mobile game for the better part of seven years, and to celebrate its arrival to mobile phones, Niantic is hosting a 7th Anniversary Party event. The event celebrates seven years of Pokemon Go and highlights the seventh Pokemon in the Pokedex, Squirtle.

The event will have a handful of unique encounters throughout it and several bonuses available to all players. Here’s what you need to know about all dates, bonuses, and all Pokemon encounters happening during Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party event.

When is Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party?

The event was announced close to the end of June 2023 and will be the first major event for July 2023. Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party will begin on July 6, 2023, from 10 AM and go until July 12, 2023, at 8 PM.

It’s our seventh anniversary, Trainers! 🥳



Come join the 7th Anniversary Party and celebrate with 7 days of in-game bonuses starting July 6!

https://t.co/9lr5L8bcP2 pic.twitter.com/vkPN6KyZ5y — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 3, 2023

There will be an exclusive Timed Research players can grab for the event for $2 and a Masterwork Special Research for a shiny version of Mew, available for $5. These are two optional Research tickets that players can grab for the event and are not required for anyone to participate in everything offered for the Pokemon Go event.

All Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Bonuses

There will be multiple bonuses available throughout the event. These will be active for every player who logs into the game throughout Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party.

Chance of finding 7, 77, or more Gimmighoul Coins at Golden Lure Module

Increased chance of Pokemon becoming Lucky throughout trades



There will be specific bonuses on certain days of the 7th Anniversary Party. This will be switched out with new bonuses as they occur. These are the bonuses and dates you’ll receive while playing Pokemon Go.

July 6: Twice as much XP for catching Pokemon

July 7: Twice as much Stardust for catching Pokemon

July 8: Twice as much Candy for catching Pokemon

July 9: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for eggs placed in an incubator on this day

July 10: Friendship levels increase twice as fast

July 11: Twice much Candy for transferring Pokemon

July 12: Twice as much XP for evolving Pokemon

Every Pokemon Encounter in Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party

You can find Pokemon in the wild and in several raids during Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party event. The Pokemon in the wild be changing out far more often than those in raids, and those will be the ones everyone will want to keep their eyes on for the event.

These are all of the wild Pokemon that will spawn during Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party.

Absol

Galarian Ponyta

Meowth

Pikachu wearing a Cake Hat

Ponyta

Squirle Wearing a Party Hat

Togedemaru

Similar to the bonuses, there will be specific Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild on specific days.

July 6: Bulbasaur wearing a Party Hat, Charmander wearing a Party Hat, and Squirtle wearing a Party Hat

July 7: Chikortia, Cyndaquil, and Totodile

July 8: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip

July 9: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup

July 10: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott

July 11: Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie

July 12: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio

For Pokemon Go players who are looking to join the many raids, there are going to be a handful of ones available during the 7th Anniversary Party event.