Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party – Dates, Bonuses, & All Encounters
Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party is on the way, with multiple rewards and Pokemon encounters for all participants who join.
Pokemon Go has been an active mobile game for the better part of seven years, and to celebrate its arrival to mobile phones, Niantic is hosting a 7th Anniversary Party event. The event celebrates seven years of Pokemon Go and highlights the seventh Pokemon in the Pokedex, Squirtle.
The event will have a handful of unique encounters throughout it and several bonuses available to all players. Here’s what you need to know about all dates, bonuses, and all Pokemon encounters happening during Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party event.
When is Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party?
The event was announced close to the end of June 2023 and will be the first major event for July 2023. Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party will begin on July 6, 2023, from 10 AM and go until July 12, 2023, at 8 PM.
There will be an exclusive Timed Research players can grab for the event for $2 and a Masterwork Special Research for a shiny version of Mew, available for $5. These are two optional Research tickets that players can grab for the event and are not required for anyone to participate in everything offered for the Pokemon Go event.
All Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Bonuses
There will be multiple bonuses available throughout the event. These will be active for every player who logs into the game throughout Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party.
- Chance of finding 7, 77, or more Gimmighoul Coins at Golden Lure Module
- Increased chance of Pokemon becoming Lucky throughout trades
There will be specific bonuses on certain days of the 7th Anniversary Party. This will be switched out with new bonuses as they occur. These are the bonuses and dates you’ll receive while playing Pokemon Go.
- July 6: Twice as much XP for catching Pokemon
- July 7: Twice as much Stardust for catching Pokemon
- July 8: Twice as much Candy for catching Pokemon
- July 9: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for eggs placed in an incubator on this day
- July 10: Friendship levels increase twice as fast
- July 11: Twice much Candy for transferring Pokemon
- July 12: Twice as much XP for evolving Pokemon
Every Pokemon Encounter in Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party
You can find Pokemon in the wild and in several raids during Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party event. The Pokemon in the wild be changing out far more often than those in raids, and those will be the ones everyone will want to keep their eyes on for the event.
These are all of the wild Pokemon that will spawn during Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party.
- Absol
- Galarian Ponyta
- Meowth
- Pikachu wearing a Cake Hat
- Ponyta
- Squirle Wearing a Party Hat
- Togedemaru
Similar to the bonuses, there will be specific Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild on specific days.
- July 6: Bulbasaur wearing a Party Hat, Charmander wearing a Party Hat, and Squirtle wearing a Party Hat
- July 7: Chikortia, Cyndaquil, and Totodile
- July 8: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip
- July 9: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup
- July 10: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott
- July 11: Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie
- July 12: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio
For Pokemon Go players who are looking to join the many raids, there are going to be a handful of ones available during the 7th Anniversary Party event.
- All One-Star Raids: Bulbasaur wearing a Party Hat, Charmander wearing a Party Hat, Squirtle wearing a Party Hat, and Pikachu wearing a Cake Hat
- All Three-Star Raids: Magneton, Lapras, Flareon, Snorlax, and Sealeo
- All Five-Star Raids: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres
- All Mega Raids: Mega Blastoise