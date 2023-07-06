Pokémon Go: All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research Tasks and Rewards – How to Get a Shiny Mew

For those keen on adding a shiny Mew to their collection in Pokémon Go, you have quite a journey ahead of you. You’ll need to take part in the Tour: Kanto ticketed event, and make sure you complete the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto special research that is available when the event kicks off.

While helpful and crucial, you’ll also need to earn the Platinum Kanto Medal, which means you’ve captured all 150 Pokémon in the Kanto region. Luckily, the Tour: Kanto event makes that challenge much easier. This guide covers every task and reward you need to complete for the All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research and Rewards in Pokemon Go.

Every All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research Task & Rewards in Pokemon Go

You need to have purchased the Tour: Kanto ticket from the Pokémon Go store. After you’ve done that, you’ll need to choose to go with the Red or Green version. While these versions have a few exclusive Pokémon, both will have access to the Masterwork special research for players who complete the Tour: Kanto special research task.

These are all of the tasks that you need to complete to earn your shiny Mew.

Task 1

Get a Platinum Kanto Medal – 51 Ultra Balls

Send 151 gifts to friends – 1 Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws – 1,510 Stardust

Rewards: 5,100 XP, 1,510 Stardust, and a Premium battle pass

Task 2

Catch a Pokémin 30 days in a row – 51 Ulta Balls

Catch 151 different species of Pokémon – Glacial lure modul

Catch 30 Bug-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Dark-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Electric-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Fire-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Grass-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Ground-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Rock-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Steel-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Catch 30 Water-type Pokémon – 151 XP

Rewards: 1,510 Stardust, 5,100 XP, and 3 Rare candies

Task 3

Reach level 40 – 4,000 Stardust

Spin 151 Poké Stops – 3 Rocket Radars

Complete 151 Field Research Tasks – 3 Super Incubators

Walk 151 KM – 151 Ultra Balls

Catch 1,510 Pokémon – 1 Incense

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, a lucky egg, and a shiny Mew encounter

Task 4

Claim reward – 1,510 Stardust

Claim reward – 5,100 XP

Claim reward – 1,510 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Charged TMs, 20 Mew Candy, and a shiny Mew avatar T-shirt