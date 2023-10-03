Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – All Poke Ball Catch Rates

Get equipped to catch em all!

Each Poke Ball hits differently, depending on the environment, species, and level of the Pokemon you’re trying to capture. Knowing when and where to use different Poke Balls is a critical skill for understanding core Pokemon gameplay. Other Balls have different purposes, so when it comes to catching a Shiny Pokemon or Legendary, catch rates can be an important factor to consider. In this article, we’ll go over all the Poke Balls you can find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their catch rates.

All Poke Ball Catch Rates in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Different Poke Balls are optimized for specific situations. If you want to catch something in the water, bringing along as many Dive and Net Balls as you can can help with that. If you know you’re going to catch the Legendary Pokemon soon, bringing along a Quick Ball and more than a few Ultra Balls can only help you. Love Balls catch the opposite gender of Pokemon, while Nest Balls capture Pokemon if they’re a low level. Luxury Balls ensure that your Pokemon will warm up to you more effectively, while Heal Balls make a Pokemon ready for battle as soon as it’s caught.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Poke Ball: Catch Rate & Where To Find

No matter what you’re trying to catch, there’s a Ball for every occasion. Below, we have every Poke Ball, where to find it, and what the catch rate is for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Poke BallCatch RateWhere To Find
Standard Poke Ball1xPokemon Center, School Store
Friend Ball1xPorto Mirinada auctions, in the Academy Ace Tournament, and as a reward for completing 260 Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex, or 160 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex.
Heal Ball1xPokemon Centers, School Store
Luxury Ball1xPokemon Centers, School Store
Premier Ball1xWhen you buy 10 Poke Balls of any kind at the Pokemon Centers or School Store
Beast Ball0.01xA gift after registering 400 Pokemon in the PokeDex.
Heavy Ball1.1x-1.50x more likely to succeed against heavy Pokemon, like Hariyama.A gift after registering 320 Pokemon in the PokeDex. Porto Mirinada auctions, in the Academy Ace Tournament, and as a reward for 180 Pokemon in the Kitakami PokeDex.
Nest Ball1.5x when used on Pokemon Level 16 or lower. 2x for level 11 or lower.Pokemon Centers, School Store
Great Ball1.5xPokemon Centers, School Store
Ultra Ball2xPokemon Centers, School Store
Timer Ball2.2x after 4 turns of battle, 4x after 10 turns.Pokemon Centers, School Store
Dusk Ball3x when in a cave or at nightPokemon Centers, School Store
Repeat Ball3.5x against Pokemon already registered in the PokeDexPokemon Centers, School Store
Net Ball3.5 against Water or Bug TypesPokemon Centers, School Store
Dive Ball3.5x against Pokemon in the waterPokemon Centers, School Store
Moon Ball4x against Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and WigglytuffPorta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 300 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
Lure Ball4x against Pokemon in the waterPorta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 300 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
Level Ball4x when in-battle Pokemon is 2x the enemy Pokemon’s level while being less than 4x the levelPorta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 280 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
Fast Ball4x against Pokemon with a Speed of 100 or higherPorta Marinada auctions, or for registering 240 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
Dream Ball4x against sleeping PokemonPorta Marinada auctions, or for registering 360 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
Quick Ball5x more effective when used Turn 1Pokemon Centers, School Store
Love Ball8x against a Pokemon of the opposite gender to your lead PokemonPorta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 110 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
Master BallAlways catches the Pokemon.Director Clavell after completing the campaign for Paldea

