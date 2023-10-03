Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – All Poke Ball Catch Rates
Get equipped to catch em all!
Each Poke Ball hits differently, depending on the environment, species, and level of the Pokemon you’re trying to capture. Knowing when and where to use different Poke Balls is a critical skill for understanding core Pokemon gameplay. Other Balls have different purposes, so when it comes to catching a Shiny Pokemon or Legendary, catch rates can be an important factor to consider. In this article, we’ll go over all the Poke Balls you can find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their catch rates.
All Poke Ball Catch Rates in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Different Poke Balls are optimized for specific situations. If you want to catch something in the water, bringing along as many Dive and Net Balls as you can can help with that. If you know you’re going to catch the Legendary Pokemon soon, bringing along a Quick Ball and more than a few Ultra Balls can only help you. Love Balls catch the opposite gender of Pokemon, while Nest Balls capture Pokemon if they’re a low level. Luxury Balls ensure that your Pokemon will warm up to you more effectively, while Heal Balls make a Pokemon ready for battle as soon as it’s caught.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Poke Ball: Catch Rate & Where To Find
No matter what you’re trying to catch, there’s a Ball for every occasion. Below, we have every Poke Ball, where to find it, and what the catch rate is for it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
|Poke Ball
|Catch Rate
|Where To Find
|Standard Poke Ball
|1x
|Pokemon Center, School Store
|Friend Ball
|1x
|Porto Mirinada auctions, in the Academy Ace Tournament, and as a reward for completing 260 Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex, or 160 Pokemon in the Kitakami Pokedex.
|Heal Ball
|1x
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Luxury Ball
|1x
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Premier Ball
|1x
|When you buy 10 Poke Balls of any kind at the Pokemon Centers or School Store
|Beast Ball
|0.01x
|A gift after registering 400 Pokemon in the PokeDex.
|Heavy Ball
|1.1x-1.50x more likely to succeed against heavy Pokemon, like Hariyama.
|A gift after registering 320 Pokemon in the PokeDex. Porto Mirinada auctions, in the Academy Ace Tournament, and as a reward for 180 Pokemon in the Kitakami PokeDex.
|Nest Ball
|1.5x when used on Pokemon Level 16 or lower. 2x for level 11 or lower.
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Great Ball
|1.5x
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Ultra Ball
|2x
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Timer Ball
|2.2x after 4 turns of battle, 4x after 10 turns.
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Dusk Ball
|3x when in a cave or at night
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Repeat Ball
|3.5x against Pokemon already registered in the PokeDex
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Net Ball
|3.5 against Water or Bug Types
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Dive Ball
|3.5x against Pokemon in the water
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Moon Ball
|4x against Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff
|Porta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 300 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
|Lure Ball
|4x against Pokemon in the water
|Porta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 300 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
|Level Ball
|4x when in-battle Pokemon is 2x the enemy Pokemon’s level while being less than 4x the level
|Porta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 280 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
|Fast Ball
|4x against Pokemon with a Speed of 100 or higher
|Porta Marinada auctions, or for registering 240 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
|Dream Ball
|4x against sleeping Pokemon
|Porta Marinada auctions, or for registering 360 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
|Quick Ball
|5x more effective when used Turn 1
|Pokemon Centers, School Store
|Love Ball
|8x against a Pokemon of the opposite gender to your lead Pokemon
|Porta Marinada auctions, as a reward for the Academy Ace Tournament, or for registering 110 Pokemon in the Paldea PokeDex
|Master Ball
|Always catches the Pokemon.
|Director Clavell after completing the campaign for Paldea