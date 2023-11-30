Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Do You Need To Beat The Base Game For The Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s next DLC is on the horizon, but do you need to finish the base game to play The Indigo Disk DLC?

The Indigo Disk is the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The first part, The Teal Mask, is available to play now, while The Indigo Disk will be available on December 14. You need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero to play both expansions, as they cannot be purchased separately.

Do I Need To Finish Pokemon & Scarlet & Violet And The Teal Mask To Play The Indigo Disk DLC?

Yes, you need to finish both the main storyline of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and The Teal Mask DLC before you can start The Indigo Disk DLC. This was confirmed on the official Nintendo UK page for The Indigo Disk.

It bears mentioning that you don’t need to finish the base game to play The Teal Mask. The first DLC can be started anytime, allowing new players to catch different kinds of Pokemon when they attempt the main storyline.

The reason for this is that The Indigo Disk has a lot of difficult post-game content, involving battles against more challenging trainers than the ones faced in other parts of the game. You’ll need a strong team before attempting the second DLC.

The Teal Mask DLC is pretty short, so fans have lots of opportunities to complete it before The Indigo Disk DLC launches. The main storyline of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet takes a fair bit longer, so make sure you put the time aside if you wish to challenge the Blueberry Academy at launch.