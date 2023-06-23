Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Toxic Chain Pokemon?

The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC introduces a few new Pokemon to the game and players were given a closer look at a trio of new creatures during the Nintendo Direct on June 21. There will be two waves of DLC with the first introducing a new ability that only three Pokemon have. Here’s what to know about the Toxic Chain ability.

Related: The 10 most popular Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

What Is The Toxic Chain And What Pokemon Have It?

Image via The Pokemon Company

As seen in the latest DLC trailer, we were introduced to three new Pokemon that will appear in The Teal Mask. They are a Momotrao Tiro consisting of Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. These three Pokemon possess the Toxic Chain ability.

Toxic Chain allows Pokemon to hit their opponent with a move that may cause it to become badly poisoned.

While we don’t have the specifics for Toxic Chain just yet, it can be assumed this works with any move. Pokemon normally have to use certain attacks, such as Poison Point, to inflict poison. However, Toxic Chain seemingly grants the Pokemon the chance to inflict poison when landing a hit using any move.

Related: The best Meowscarada moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Toxic Chain is gearing up to be an incredibly viable ability as Poison can be a nuisance to deal with. It drains a Pokemon’s health more and more at the end of each turn. And while we don’t know the odds of Toxic Chain activating, any chance of inflicting a status effect is a game changer.

The first way of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC is set to release this fall. Players can pre-order the DLC from the Nintendo eShop or select retailers now. We will then have further information about this ability and how well it works.