Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Download & Access The Teal Mask DLC

For those who want to jump into the Teal Mask expansion for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it’s only a simple download away from exploring the new region and hunting down the latest Pokemon. Unfortunately, not everyone’s download time has been the same, and some have yet to see it.

There are a few ways you can go about this, and thankfully, they only require a small amount of effort on your part. Here’s what you need to know about how to download the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion The Teal Mask, and how to access it.

How To Download the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can go about properly updating your switch to begin the download in two ways. The first is by clicking the ‘+’ button, your Nintendo switch over your copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, and making sure the Software Update is the latest version. Click on this tab and see if you can’t begin the download manually. This was a more common way to do it for some players, but it did not work for everyone.

The alternative to this is to restart your Nintendo Switch entirely. This is a more drastic method to perform this update, forcing the download to your device. Still, it does prove as an effective way once the Teal Mask expansion has been properly released to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet versions.

After you’ve done this, the download should be good to go. The amount of time it takes for the download to finish up will vary based on your area’s internet. If you’re experiencing a long wait time, I strongly encourage you to turn off any other devices connected to the internet, turn off any games that require an internet connection, and ensure you have a smooth connection. The Teal Mask expansion for Scarlet & Violet is not a huge download, but it can take, at most, 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

How to Start The Teal Mask Expansion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When you’ve jumped into your game, head to the entrance of your school, and speak with Ms. Briiar. She will be standing in the center area, and you’ll encounter Jacq shortly after to set out on your school trip. You can start the class trip at any time during your Scarlet & Violet playthrough to check out the Teal Mask region.