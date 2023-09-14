Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Lampent Into Chandelure in The Teal Mask

A returning Pokemon appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC is Litwick, and its evolutions, Lampent and Chandelure. You’ll have the chance to encounter Litwick and Lampent in the wild as you explore Kitakami, tracking these Pokemon down to add them to your collection.

When you find a Lampent you like, the next step is to evolve it into a Chandelure, which requires a few specific steps for you to follow. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Lampent into a Chandelure in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask.

Where to Find Lampent in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Lampent by searching in the northeast region of Kitakami. This was one of the final areas I explored after starting up the Teal Mask DLC, and I had a few other Pokemon I wanted to add to my Pokedex. You might be able to find it wandering around next to Phantump, in the Timeless Woods. It didn’t take me too long to track it down, but it could prove difficult for some players who are running through the area to check out every part of the Kitakami in The Teal Mask.

If you were to catch the starter evolution for Lampent, Litwick, you’ll need to level it up to reach level 41 before it evolves into a Lampent. From there, you can move on to trying to change it into a Chandelure, the final form.

How to Evolve Lampent Into Chandelure in The Teal Mask

Now, unlike evolving Litwick to Lampent, you do have to perform a certain action for Lampent to become Chandelure. Like it was in previous games, you need to give Chandelure a Dusk Stone to become Chandelure. Thankfully, you don’t need to wait for any particular time fo time. You can give your Dusk Stone to your chosen Lampent at any time, and it evolves into a Chandelure, and you’ll be one step closer to finishing your Pokedex for the Kitakami region in The Teal Mask, adding another Pokemon to your Scarlet & Violet collection.