Where to get Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dusk Stones are one of the lines of Evolutionary Stones in Pokémon games that are used on a select group of monsters to let them reach higher heights than they could without it. If you have a Murkrow or a Misdreavus in your party, you will likely sooner or later hunt this down so you can evolve them to Honchkrow and Mismagius. Here is how you can get a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, unlike some Evolutionary Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dusk Stones can not be bought from stores in the game. Instead, you will need to find the locations where you can pick them up like other items in the game. As of this writing, there are only two known spots to get a Dusk Stone. The first can be found in Montenevera straight west of North Province (Area One). The stone is sitting directly behind the Pokémon Gym in this town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Dusk Stone can be found in the southern portion of West Province (Area Three) to the east of Cascarrafa. It is pretty much hidden in the grass, sitting inside an alcove.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned above, these are the only two known locations for Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as of this writing. We will update this article if more are found, but with how very few Pokémon need the item to evolve in this game. We would be pretty surprised to see more available on the game’s large map. Before any additions to the Pokédex with DLC, only a couple of Pokémon need a Dusk Stone to evolve, Murkrow and Misdreavus, so as long as you don’t double down on one of them, you will have enough to fill out the Pokédex.