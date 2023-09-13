Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Phantump in The Teal Mask DLC

Phantump is one of the many Pokemon making its way over to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in the Teal Mask DLC. You’ll have a chance to encounter Phantump as you explore the new region, Kitakami, and you can add it to your collection before, or after, you’ve completed the base game. Like other Pokemon, Phantump does evolve into another Pokemon, Trevenant.

The way you go about evolving Phantump into Trevenant is a little tricky, and it’s not entirely clear how you do it. Thankfully, there’s only one way you have to do it, which should make it much easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Phantump into Trevenant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Where To Find Phantump in The Teal Mask DLC

For those looking to track down Phantump, there are two areas you can find in the Kitakami region. One of the notable areas that I regularly found Phantump was the northern area, where you can find the Timeless Woods. There are multiple Pokemon in this area, with Phantump being pretty easy to spot. I was able to find mine relatively quickly in this area, making it an easy catch to add to my collection in The Teal Mask, one step closer to completing the Kitakami Pokedex.

Now, the next step is to evolve Phantump into its next form, Trevenant. Thankfully, you don’t have to do too much to make this work, and it doesn’t require any special items for you to hunt down.

How to Evolve Phantump Into Trevenant in The Teal Mask DLC

The only way you can evolve Phantump into Trevenant is by trading it. You’ll need to trade it with another player, and Phantump immediately transforms. However, this does mean you need to make sure the other player trades it back to you so you can register it to your Kitakami Pokedex. It also helps if the other player has the Teal Mask DLC, giving you both the chance to catch Phantump and evolve it for the exchange.

After you’ve made the trade, make the trade again to return Trevenant to you, and you can freely use it in future battles. Trevenant is a Ghost and Grass-type Pokemon, and you might have the lucky chance to encounter a shiny version in your travels through the Teal Mask DLC.