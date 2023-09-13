Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Poliwhirl in The Teal Mask DLC

The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back several favorite Pokemon that were missing from the base game. For many, this includes Poliwag, which evolves becomes Poliwhirl. For those who are trying to finish up their Pokedex for the Kitakami region, Poliwhirl does have two unique evolutions.

These evolutions come back in different ways, but you’ll need to unlock them both if you’re planning on progressing through the area. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Poliwhirl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

All Poliwhirl Evolutions in The Teal Mask DLC

Screenshot by Gamepur

The starting evolution of Poliwhirl, Poliwag, appears in multiple areas of the Kitakami region. You can typically find it in the south and southeast regions, roaming around the waters. You may even see it wandering around on shore. When I encountered one, I had already finished the main story in Scarlet & Violet, so I encountered a level 59 one, and after leveling it once it immediately evolved into a Poliwhirl. The standard level to evolve this Pokemon will be at level 25.

How to Evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath in The Teal Mask DLC

Now, there are two Pokemon that your Poliwhirl can evolve into. You have the more standard evolution, Poliwraith, and then you have Politoed, an evolution that was revealed later in the series. Poliwraith is a Water and Fighting-type Pokemon, and the only way to evolve Poliwhirl into one is by using a Water Stone. You can use a Water Stone at any time to complete this evolution, adding it to your Pokedex.

How to Evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in The Teal Mask DLC

For Poliwhirl to become Politoed, you have a bit more work cut out. This evolution will require you to give Poliwhirl a King’s Rock, one of the several evolution items you can pick up from the stores scattered around the Paldea region. After you give it the King’s Rock, you then need to trade it with another trainer, and it evolves into a Politoed, adding another check to your Pokedex in the Teal Mask DLC.