Where to get a King’s Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The King’s Rock is a helpful item for you to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Not only will it be useful for your Pokémon to hold in combat, increasing their chance to flinch in combat, but you can use it to evolve specific Pokémon you encounter throughout the Paldea region. Finding this item can be difficult, though. Here’s what you need to know about here to get King’s Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get King’s Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The King’s Rock is an item you can find in the major city in Paldea, Mesagoza. This is the major city you go to at the beginning and where you’re going to set off to complete the various treasure hunts scattered throughout the game. However, to pick up King’s Rock, make sure to return to this city to purchase it.

You can buy a King’s Rock from the Delibird Presents store. You can find this particular store at the southeast part of the town, right on the border. You want to click on the Battle Items category option, and can you freely purchase this item at your leisure. You can buy it for 10,000 coins, which might be quite a bit. Because this is an evolution item, make sure to grab only the amount you need, or you might find yourself going bankrupt relatively fast.

You will want to grab a King’s Rock to evolve your Slowpoke into a Slowking, especially if you’re planning to complete your Pokédex to reach the end of the game. If you don’t plan to evolve Slowpoke, make sure to give this item to a Pokémon that can potentially cause an opponent to flinch in battle.