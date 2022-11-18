The Water Stone is a useful evolution item you can find while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will want to track these items down to make sure you can evolve specific Pokémon while playing the game, as some require these stones to reach their final evolution. The Water Stone won’t be easy to locate, but it can become easier as you progress further in the game. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Water Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Water Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There’s a chance you can find Water Stones while exploring the wild, as they might appear as a Poké Ball you find while out exploring. However, a good way to make sure you always find a Water Stone is by visiting a Delibird Presents store, which you can find in several of the larger cities of Paldea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Fire Stones, Water Stones can be one of the many items you can purchase at the Delibird Presents. Although, you may not see it for sale immediately. This is tied to story progression. If you’re visiting the Cascarrafa, on the west side of the region, and you go to the Delibird Presents store and don’t see a Water Stone, we recommend focusing on aspects of the story. This will unlock additional items for you to buy at these shops, such as Water Stones.

Story progression includes earning Gym Badges, defeating Team Star Bosses, or by taking on any of the Titan Pokémon from the Path of Legends. You may need to take some time to focus on leveling your Pokémon to make this process easier.